Free meals funding rises by 5p

The increase will be back-dated to September 2024

4 Dec 2024, 12:18

The rate of funding paid to colleges and FE providers for free student meals has increased by 5p.

FE institutions were initially funded from September based on last year’s rate of £2.53 per meal after a decision on any increase was kicked down the road because of July’s election.

But the Department for Education has confirmed today it has increased the rate to £2.58, a rise of 5p, or 2 per cent, and back-dated the increase to September.

Colleges, independent learning providers and sixth-form colleges can fund free meals for disadvantaged students between 16 and 18. Funding is also available for disadvantaged 19-year-olds who started their studies before they turned 19.

The policy was extended to the further education sector in 2014-15 after it was available to school children for decades. Disadvantaged students are those who, or whose parents receive at least one benefit from the government.

The funding rate was lifted for the first time last year, going from from £2.41 to £2.53. But principals warned at the time fell short of rising food costs.

There are 377 colleges and FE training providers currently in receipt of free meals funding, totalling £36,878,610 in 2024/25. A 2 per cent increase to £2.58 will increase allocations by £737,572.

DfE said providers will receive an additional payment in February and will receive their final one-third payment for the academic year in April as usual.

