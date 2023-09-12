Home

EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023

12/09/2023

A special souvenir supplement from FE Week celebrating Team UK’s performance at EuroSkills 2023

Download

Welcome to this special souvenir supplement celebrating Team UK’s performance at EuroSkills 2023, brought to you by FE Week in association with NOCN.

You’ll find everything you need to know about the competition, including the gruelling preparations, the all-important medal tables and exclusive behind-the-scenes reports from our on-the-ground senior reporter, Anviksha Patel.

Behind every competitor is a team of exceptionally committed training managers, WorldSkills UK officials, employers, families and training providers supporting them. We’re proud to support them too as their official media partner.

More Supplements

Two decades of skills policies haven’t improved productivity, says report

Failure to boost lower and intermediate-level skills is harming UK productivity

Shane Chowen
Shane Chowen

Ofsted won’t inspect education settings on DfE’s RAAC list

Affected providers 'will not be selected for inspection during the term' unless Ofsted has 'concerns'

Billy Camden
Billy Camden and Freddie Whittaker

Private equity and training: a complicated relationship explained

The last ten years has seen a gold rush of global private equity (PE) companies seeking to make the...

Jessica Hill
Jessica Hill

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *