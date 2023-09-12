EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023

Welcome to this special souvenir supplement celebrating Team UK’s performance at EuroSkills 2023, brought to you by FE Week in association with NOCN.

You’ll find everything you need to know about the competition, including the gruelling preparations, the all-important medal tables and exclusive behind-the-scenes reports from our on-the-ground senior reporter, Anviksha Patel.

Behind every competitor is a team of exceptionally committed training managers, WorldSkills UK officials, employers, families and training providers supporting them. We’re proud to support them too as their official media partner.