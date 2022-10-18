Driving apprenticeship success together

Give your learners the skills and knowledge to succeed now and in the future with Pearson Apprenticeships.

Apprenticeships are a smart way for young people to enter the world of work and for employers to tackle skills gaps and place employees where they need them most in their workforce.

That’s why at Pearson, we believe in and champion apprenticeships. Our focus is on delivering excellence at every step of the apprenticeship journey. From our trusted on-programme qualifications and engaging learning resources to our unrivalled end-point assessment (EPA) preparation resources and flexible EPA service.

As well as providing apprenticeship solutions for employers, at Pearson we offer apprenticeships to support our own talent pipeline. As a Levy Paying employer, apprenticeships have given us the ability to expand our work in Early Talent and recruit a far more diverse workforce than we did before.

With many years of experience in vocational training, we’re committed to working collaboratively with employers and learning providers to ensure that apprentices have the best experience throughout their journey and develop the confidence and skills they need to progress to the next steps in their careers.

We know that the key to success with apprenticeships is planning and preparation from the start. As an ESFA-approved end-point assessment organisation, we put end-point assessment (EPA) at the heart of apprenticeship planning. We offer a flexible, responsive and streamlined EPA service and will work with you to deliver apprenticeships that drive apprentice success whilst providing visible benefits for your business. We understand that EPA is not a moment in time event prior to Gateway but should be embedded in the on-programme delivery right from the beginning.

“I have been really impressed with the Pearson EPAO development team. They have been extremely thorough in ensuring that the EPAs work for all parties and there is plenty of guidance and support in place for apprentices to support their EPA experience”. Design & Implementation / Relationship Manager, Openreach

With a 97% apprentice success rate in 2021, the benefits of Pearson Apprenticeships EPA services speak for themselves. These include:

Hand on support – Dedicated and specially trained EPA support team on hand to respond to queries.

– Dedicated and specially trained EPA support team on hand to respond to queries. Everything you need for EPA planning – Comprehensive set of EPA specifications, EPA resource packs and online training events to help you understand and prepare apprentices for EPA.

– Comprehensive set of EPA specifications, EPA resource packs and online training events to help you understand and prepare apprentices for EPA. Fast results turnaround – Rich feedback and quick results turnaround to support progression and learner development.

– Rich feedback and quick results turnaround to support progression and learner development. Visibility on EPA planning and progress – Simple and seamless administration through a single system to register, book assessments or access resources, therefore saving time.

– Simple and seamless administration through a single system to register, book assessments or access resources, therefore saving time. Competent end point assessors – Occupationally competent and personable assessors who have the learners’ best interests at heart.

– Occupationally competent and personable assessors who have the learners’ best interests at heart. Flexibility in EPA delivery – Assessment can be done remotely or face-to-face to meet the needs of learners and employers.

“Pearson’s experience, resources and systems reassured us during the selection process that we were making the right decision. We have developed a strong and positive partnership and really value the on-going support and advice provided to us by all the Pearson team.” Apprenticeship Business Manager, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

If you’re looking to change your EPA provider, then switching to deliver Pearson EPA is simple. It’s a quick and easy three step process and our expert EPA delivery team will be on hand to help you every step of the way.