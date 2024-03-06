Budget 2024: AEB deals for 3 county councils

But nothing else new for FE and skills

Three more areas of England are to gain control of their adult education budgets in devolution deals confirmed today.

In his Spring budget announcement chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the government will “address historic under-investment” in the UK’s nations and regions.

He confirmed three county councils Surrey, Warwickshire and Buckinghamshire will gain control of their adult education budgets under level two devolution deals.

Further details were also published about North East Combined Mayoral Authority (NEMCA)’s level four deal, which will join the West Midlands and Greater Manchester as a “trailblazer” devolved authority with an estimated adult education budget of about £60 million per year.

Local leaders in NEMCA and three county councils are “best placed” to promote economic growth will gain control of their adult education budgets in coming years, Hunt said.

Through level two devolution deals Surrey, Warwickshire and Buckinghamshire will take control of their AEBs from 2026-27.

Warwickshire County Council will take control of an estimated £7.6m adult education budget.

Level two deals are offered to county councils or combined authorities that do not have a directly elected mayor.

Cornwall and Lancashire have already agreed level two deals which are due to go live in 2025.

The deals will offer control over adult education, the UK shared prosperity fund and require the councils to use “local labour market intelligence” to support local skills improvement plans alongside local employers.

According to details released today, NEMCA’s “trailblazer” deal will include control of non-apprenticeship skills spending and lift ringfences on funding for free courses for jobs and skills bootcamps from 2025-26.

The new mayoral authority – which includes seven local authorities – will also be expected to be a “central convenor” of careers provision in the region and encourage a “place-based approach” to careers education.

NEMCA and the government will “co-design” pilot models of skills development in sectors the region is already linked to such as creative sectors, advanced manufacturing, health and social care, digital and green energy.

An example of this is a collaboration with the British Film Institute, called Skills for Screen, which will “incentivise” large-scale film, TV, creative and live events.

Several conditions have been imposed on NEMCA in the deal, including 80 per cent starts and 60 per cent outcomes, alongside key performance indicators for careers advice providers.

However, in some instances, the government may directly tell the regional authority what type of training it should prioritise in cases where the “scale or urgency” of need requires a national response.

‘Own goal’ on FE spending

Aside from the devolution deals there were no new announcements for FE and skills despite the chancellor repeating the government’s pledge to build a “high-skill economy”.

Chief executive of the Association of Colleges (AoC) David Hughes said Hunt “missed another opportunity” to invest in skills.

He added: “There is a simple reality, that the prime minister’s economic priorities cannot be achieved without a boost in investment in skills.”

Colleges have repeatedly called for the government to scrap “unfair” tax rules requiring colleges to pay VAT.

Hughes said: “College budgets and staff will benefit a little from the national insurance cut, but in a tax-cutting budget, the chancellor has missed the opportunity to scrap the unfair VAT rules imposed on colleges. That simple and fair move would have injected £210 million into colleges to help meet students’ needs.”

David Hughes

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, said today’s budget “failed to support” schools, colleges and those they serve.

She added: “The chancellor has instead focused on a desperate attempt to secure short-term political gain by cutting taxes as a pre-election sweetener.”

Stephen Evans, chief executive of the Learning and Work Institute, said the chancellor’s latest spending plans could mean a “further £380 million cut” to adult skills in England.

He added: “There was little new on employment, but that follows more substantial investments in previous budgets.

“These were welcome and will take time to implement, but we need more ambition given only one in ten out-of-work disabled people get help to find work each year.”