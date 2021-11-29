Bridget Phillipson appointed shadow education secretary

Kate Green moved out, as schools minister Peter Kyle given new job

Bridget Phillipson has been appointed shadow education secretary after Kate Green was moved from the role.

Labour is also left looking for a new schools minister after Peter Kyle was promoted to shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland in Sir Keir Starmer’s reshuffle this evening.

Phillipson, elected MP for Houghton and Sunderland South in 2010, said she was: “Delighted to accept the role”

“The last Labour Government transformed the lives of a generation. I’ll work every day to see that change again.”

Green said it had been an honour to serve as shadow education secretary, adding Phillipson would be a “great champion for young people”.

It's been an honour to serve as Shadow Education Secretary and to learn so much from education professionals, students, parents and children.

I'm thrilled to congratulate my great friend @bphillipsonMP who will be a great champion for children and young people. — Kate Green 💙 (@KateGreenSU) November 29, 2021

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: “Thank you to Kate Green for working across the political divide, especially this weekend, when you made time to discuss the new measures to tackle Omicron with me.

“Congratulations to Bridget Phillipson. I look forward to working with you.”

Thank you to @KateGreenSU for working across the political divide, especially this weekend, when you made time to discuss the new measures to tackle Omicron with me.



Congratulations to @bphillipsonMP. I look forward to working with you. — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) November 29, 2021

Wes Streeting, previously shadow Secretary of State for child poverty, has also been moved to shadow health Secretary. It is not known if he will be replaced in the role.

The party has so far only confirmed senior frontbencher positions, not junior positions.