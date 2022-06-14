AELP National Conference 2022 – Book your place now!

Taking place on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 June, the 2022 AELP National Conference will be held at the Novotel London West. Kindly sponsored by The Skills Network, this flagship event in the calendar is a must-attend conference for anybody within the skills and employability sector.

We are delighted that this year’s conference will be chaired by Martine Croxall. Martine is a presenter with the BBC News and BBC World News TV channels.

She joined BBC News in May 2001 and began her broadcasting career in BBC local radio and regional TV where she worked in various roles. She now trains new TV presenters for the BBC’s Academy.

The conference is open to both AELP Members and Non-Members

Updates and discussions will include key topical areas such as:

The apprenticeship levy under review – is the apprenticeship levy system and the levy itself meeting the needs of the economy, employers and apprentices?

A deep dive into what’s next after the Skills and Post-16 Education Act 2022 – the implementation of Local Skills Improvement Plans, the list of post-16 education or training providers, new responsibilities for the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education and much more.

Qualification Reforms at level 3 and below – understanding the changes to the qualifications landscape and what that means for learners, employers and providers.

As ever, AELP National Conference has a great line-up of keynote speakers covering some of the most interesting and important issues facing the sector. You can find out more about some of our speakers below.

Alex Burghart MP, Minister for Skills

Alex was elected as Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar on 8 June 2017. He served as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Prime Minister between 2019 and 2021 before being appointed as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education in September 2021.

Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Mayor

Tracy Brabin was elected as the first Mayor of West Yorkshire, and the first ever woman Metro Mayor in England, in May 2021. During her campaign, Tracy pledged to create 1,000 skilled jobs for young people and lead a ‘Creative New Deal’ for the region. Born in Batley, West Yorkshire, Tracy was an actor and screenwriter prior to entering politics, appearing in several British soap operas and writing for several television series.

Kirsty Evans Deputy Director of Department for Education.

Kirsty has 25 years’ experience working in the post 16 education and skills system and is currently the Director of Post 16 Regions and FE Provider Oversight in the Department for Education. In that role she is responsible for effective oversight of the FE sector and FE providers, as well as the delivery of key place facing policy programmes such as Local Skills Improvement Plans and Institutes of Technology.

Jo Saxton Chief Regulator of Ofqual

Dr Jo Saxton became the Chief Regulator of Ofqual in September 2021 bringing a decade of experience in school leadership to the role. She has previously been a government advisor and was formerly an academic.

Anthony Impey MBE Chair of the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.

Anthony Impey is the Chief Executive of Be the Business, a not-for-profit organisation that is working to transform the British economy by supporting small businesses boost their productivity. He also chairs the Department of Education’s Apprenticeship Ambassador Network and the City & Guilds Industry Skills Board.

Toby Perkins MP, Shadow Minister for Skills.

Toby Perkins has been the Labour Member of Parliament for Chesterfield since 2010. He has served in a number of frontbench roles and was appointed Shadow Minister for Apprenticeships and Lifelong Learning in 2020.

Workshops

Part of what makes AELP National Conference so special is our innovative and thought-provoking workshops hosted by leading sector experts. These workshops are a fantastic opportunity to network, hear vital updates and get involved in topical discussions affecting the Skills and Employability sector.

This year there will be a terrific selection of 50 workshops to choose from over the two days of the conference. All of these will share best practice and knowledge, with the opportunity to discuss the topic and ask pertinent questions about the issue at hand.

Gala Evening

Following Day One of the AELP National Conference, there will be a pre-dinner drinks reception and Gala Dinner. This provides excellent networking opportunities in a relaxed atmosphere and is well attended by both delegates and other conference attendees/exhibitors.

This year, the Gala Evening is open to conference delegates and non-attendees. The price includes the drinks reception, 3-course dinner, and live entertainment. All delegates should book their Gala Evening tickets at the time of booking conference places. Tickets for the Gala Dinner are not included with any complimentary conference places and therefore must be paid for separately.

