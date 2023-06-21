90 winners scoop silver at 2023 Pearson National Teaching Awards

Outstanding teachers, support staff and leaders from across the UK’s schools and colleges have been honoured in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.
A total of 90 winners have scooped silver awards, and their names have been announced to coincide with national Thank a Teacher day – the largest celebration of educators.
The silver award winners (full list below) will now be shortlisted to win one of 16 gold awards. The winners of the final will be announced in November.
Education secretary Gillian Keegan, in a tweeted video to teachers today, said: “You change lives on a daily basis, setting up young people for a life that fulfils their potential.
“Everyone you teach will look back one day as I did and have a reason to thank teachers. So thank you once again and happy thank a teacher day.”
Schools minister Nick Gibb added: “Thanks to your effort and your commitment and your passion, our children are now some of the best readers in the world.”
‘Valuable role inspires generations’
Author Michael Morpurgo, president of the Teaching Awards Trust, thanked the winners for the “amazing contributions they have made to our communities”.
“I am inspired by the devotion of teachers and the huge impact they have on the lives of the young people they tutor, support, encourage and motivate day in and day out.
“The valuable role they play both inside and outside the classroom has inspired generations of young people across the country to achieve their potential.”
Sharon Hague, managing director of schools at Pearson UK, congratulated the silver award winners on their “incredible achievement”.
“We can’t underestimate the huge contribution teachers make to our young people’s lives.”
Here’s the full list of silver winners.
DIGITAL INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR, sponsored by NORD ANGLIA
Lynsey Stuttart, ACS Cobham International School
Melanie Hall, Chase High School, Westcliff on Sea
John Croxon, Lea Forest Primary Acad, Kitts Green, Bham
Daren White, New Rickstones Academy, Witham Essex
Nino Trentinella, Sutton Grammar School
Amanda Pickard, South Ayrshire Council
EARLY YEARS TEAM OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Department for Education
Essential Early Years, Birkenhead
Arden Primary School, Sparkhill
Eggbuckland Vale Primary School, Plymouth
Little Grubs Kindergarten, Ludlow, Shropshire
The Rathcoole PSNU Early Years Team, Newtownabbey, Antrim
Little SERC South Eastern Regional College, Lisburn
St Margaret’s Primary School, Lowestoft
The Woodland Nursery, Blackheath, London
EXCELLENCE IN SPECIAL NEEDS EDUCATION, sponsored by Logitech
Victoria Butler, Asst Principal, Mark Hall Academy, Harlow
Amy Stimpson, Meridian High School, Croydon
Philip Potter, Oak Grove College, Worthing
David Jones, Pembrokeshire College
Alice Morphet, Woodlands Primary School Nursery Class, Ellesmere Port
FE LECTURER OF THE YEAR, sponsored by the Department for Education
India Loveland, East Norfolk Sixth Form College, Gt Yarmouth
Rachel Bown, Fairfield Farm College, Dilton Marsh, Wilts
Pamela Brown, North West Regional College, Derry
Aine McGreeghan, SERC, Lisburn
Lauren Robinson, Sunderland College
FE TEAM OF THE YEAR
Creative Arts Department, Coleg Gwent, Caerphilly
Everton Football College
Performing Arts, HRUC Uxbridge College
Entrepreneur Club SERC, Lisburn
Trinity Sixth Form Academy Senior Leadership Group, Halifax
HEAD TEACHER OF THE YEAR – PRIMARY SCHOOL, sponsored by Hays
Maria Carlton, Bewley Primary School, Billingham Co Durham
Matthew Jessop, Crosthwaite CofE School, Kendal
Lisa Walsh, Grove Street Primary School, Grove Street Wirral
Peter Hilton, Millbrook Primary School, Waltham Cross, Herts
Dave Shaw, Spire Junior School, Chesterfield
HEAD TEACHER OF THE YEAR – SECONDARY SCHOOL, sponsored by Hays
Farhan Adam, Crown Hills Community College, Leicester
Robin Newman, Haileybury Turnford, Waltham Cross
Jane Galbraith. Lathom High School, Wigan
Fiona Mullen, St Andrew’s and St Bride’s High School
IMPACT THROUGH PARTNERSHIP
The Legacy Project, Delph Side Community Primary School, Skelmersdale
HISP Multi-Academy Trust, Chandler’s Ford, Hants
The HEARTs project, Hope School, Liverpool
LightBulb Mental Wellness Programme for Schools, St Andrew’s College, Northampton
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT, sponsored by the Department for Education
Jane Frankish, Broad Heath Primary School, Coventry
Julie Deville, Eldon Grove Academy, Hartlepool
Sue Thompson, Redden Court School, Romford
John Patterson, St Vincent’s School, Liverpool
Sue Higginson, Wirral Met College
Sheelagh Rusby, Dumfries and Galloway Council
MAKING A DIFFERENCE – PRIMARY SCHOOL, sponsored by PixL
Lansbury Lawrence Primary School, Tower Hamlets
New City Primary School, Plaistow
St Oliver Plunkett Primary School, Belfast
East Plean Primary School, Stirling
MAKING A DIFFERENCE – SECONDARY SCHOOL, sponsored by PixL
Crown Hills Community College, Leicester
Kettering Buccleuch Academy
Sharples School, Bolton
St Michael’s Church of England High School, Rowley Regis W Mids
Braes High School, Falkirk
OUTSTANDING NEW TEACHER – PRIMARY SCHOOL, sponsored by the Department for Education
Alice Jones, Emmbrook Junior School, Wokingham
Robyn Hastings, Heber Primary School, London
Daniel Callaghan, Thorpe Primary School Bradford
OUTSTANDING NEW TEACHER – SECONDARY SCHOOL, sponsored by the Department for Education
Ayla Zenkic, Bishop Challoner, Birmingham
Zac Moxon, Chiswick School
Russell Hill, Houlton School, Rugby
Julie Howard, Queen Katharine Academy, Peterborough
TEACHER OF THE YEAR – PRIMARY SCHOOL, sponsored by Randstad
Mia Bano, Arden Primary School, Sparkhill, Birmingham
Mairi Miller, Coombe Hill Junior School, New Malden
Chelsea Castell, Ernesettle Community School, Plymouth
Kate Harrison, Fishtoft Academy, Boston, Lincs
Kateryna Konstantynova, Malmesbury Primary School, Tower Hamlets
Claire Adshead, Thames View Primary School, Rainham, Kent
Matthew King, Trinity St Peter’s Liverpool
Yehoshua Radomsky, North West London Jewish Day School
Leah Coyne, St Johns CofE Primary School, Canterbury
TEACHER OF THE YEAR – SECONDARY SCHOOL, sponsored by Nord Anglia
Jo Turner, Callington Community College, Cornwall
Patrice Gonzales, Harris Academy Orpington
Lee McCue, Madeley High School, Crewe
Ibraheem Talib, Ninestiles Academy, Birmingham
Jose Ros, Queen Katharine Academy, Peterborough
TEACHING ASSISTANT OF THE YEAR – PRIMARY SCHOOL
Lorna Cannon, Margaretting CofE VC Primary School, Ingatestone, Essex
TEACHING ASSISTANT OF THE YEAR – SECONDARY SCHOOL
Julie Barnfield, Beacon Hill Academy, Dudley
Patrick Walker, Turnbull High School, Glasgow
TEACHING ASSISTANT OF THE YEAR – FE
Claire Swain, Halesowen College, W Mids
Liz Barber, Halesowen College
UNSUNG HERO
Manjit Nahal, Bridgetown School, Stratford upon Avon
Duncan Marshall, St Edburg’s CofE VA Primary School, Bicester
Elaine Small, The Coppice Primary School, Lapworth
Mandy Farrar, Diamond Wood Community Academy, Ravensthorpe, W Yorks
Ryan Gardiner, Howden School, Goole
Becky Smith, New College Pontefract
