90 winners scoop silver at 2023 Pearson National Teaching Awards

Outstanding teachers, support staff and leaders from across the UK’s schools and colleges have been honoured in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

A total of 90 winners have scooped silver awards, and their names have been announced to coincide with national Thank a Teacher day – the largest celebration of educators.

The silver award winners (full list below) will now be shortlisted to win one of 16 gold awards. The winners of the final will be announced in November.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan, in a tweeted video to teachers today, said: “You change lives on a daily basis, setting up young people for a life that fulfils their potential.

“Everyone you teach will look back one day as I did and have a reason to thank teachers. So thank you once again and happy thank a teacher day.”

Schools minister Nick Gibb added: “Thanks to your effort and your commitment and your passion, our children are now some of the best readers in the world.”

‘Valuable role inspires generations’

Author Michael Morpurgo, president of the Teaching Awards Trust, thanked the winners for the “amazing contributions they have made to our communities”.

“I am inspired by the devotion of teachers and the huge impact they have on the lives of the young people they tutor, support, encourage and motivate day in and day out.

“The valuable role they play both inside and outside the classroom has inspired generations of young people across the country to achieve their potential.”

Sharon Hague, managing director of schools at Pearson UK, congratulated the silver award winners on their “incredible achievement”.

“We can’t underestimate the huge contribution teachers make to our young people’s lives.”

Here’s the full list of silver winners.

DIGITAL INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR, sponsored by NORD ANGLIA

Lynsey Stuttart, ACS Cobham International School

Melanie Hall, Chase High School, Westcliff on Sea

John Croxon, Lea Forest Primary Acad, Kitts Green, Bham

Daren White, New Rickstones Academy, Witham Essex

Nino Trentinella, Sutton Grammar School

Amanda Pickard, South Ayrshire Council

EARLY YEARS TEAM OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Department for Education

Essential Early Years, Birkenhead

Arden Primary School, Sparkhill

Eggbuckland Vale Primary School, Plymouth

Little Grubs Kindergarten, Ludlow, Shropshire

The Rathcoole PSNU Early Years Team, Newtownabbey, Antrim

Little SERC South Eastern Regional College, Lisburn

St Margaret’s Primary School, Lowestoft

The Woodland Nursery, Blackheath, London

EXCELLENCE IN SPECIAL NEEDS EDUCATION, sponsored by Logitech

Victoria Butler, Asst Principal, Mark Hall Academy, Harlow

Amy Stimpson, Meridian High School, Croydon

Philip Potter, Oak Grove College, Worthing

David Jones, Pembrokeshire College

Alice Morphet, Woodlands Primary School Nursery Class, Ellesmere Port

FE LECTURER OF THE YEAR, sponsored by the Department for Education

India Loveland, East Norfolk Sixth Form College, Gt Yarmouth

Rachel Bown, Fairfield Farm College, Dilton Marsh, Wilts

Pamela Brown, North West Regional College, Derry

Aine McGreeghan, SERC, Lisburn

Lauren Robinson, Sunderland College

FE TEAM OF THE YEAR

Creative Arts Department, Coleg Gwent, Caerphilly

Everton Football College

Performing Arts, HRUC Uxbridge College

Entrepreneur Club SERC, Lisburn

Trinity Sixth Form Academy Senior Leadership Group, Halifax

HEAD TEACHER OF THE YEAR – PRIMARY SCHOOL, sponsored by Hays

Maria Carlton, Bewley Primary School, Billingham Co Durham

Matthew Jessop, Crosthwaite CofE School, Kendal

Lisa Walsh, Grove Street Primary School, Grove Street Wirral

Peter Hilton, Millbrook Primary School, Waltham Cross, Herts

Dave Shaw, Spire Junior School, Chesterfield

HEAD TEACHER OF THE YEAR – SECONDARY SCHOOL, sponsored by Hays

Farhan Adam, Crown Hills Community College, Leicester

Robin Newman, Haileybury Turnford, Waltham Cross

Jane Galbraith. Lathom High School, Wigan

Fiona Mullen, St Andrew’s and St Bride’s High School

IMPACT THROUGH PARTNERSHIP

The Legacy Project, Delph Side Community Primary School, Skelmersdale

HISP Multi-Academy Trust, Chandler’s Ford, Hants

The HEARTs project, Hope School, Liverpool

LightBulb Mental Wellness Programme for Schools, St Andrew’s College, Northampton

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT, sponsored by the Department for Education

Jane Frankish, Broad Heath Primary School, Coventry

Julie Deville, Eldon Grove Academy, Hartlepool

Sue Thompson, Redden Court School, Romford

John Patterson, St Vincent’s School, Liverpool

Sue Higginson, Wirral Met College

Sheelagh Rusby, Dumfries and Galloway Council

MAKING A DIFFERENCE – PRIMARY SCHOOL, sponsored by PixL

Lansbury Lawrence Primary School, Tower Hamlets

New City Primary School, Plaistow

St Oliver Plunkett Primary School, Belfast

East Plean Primary School, Stirling

MAKING A DIFFERENCE – SECONDARY SCHOOL, sponsored by PixL

Crown Hills Community College, Leicester

Kettering Buccleuch Academy

Sharples School, Bolton

St Michael’s Church of England High School, Rowley Regis W Mids

Braes High School, Falkirk

OUTSTANDING NEW TEACHER – PRIMARY SCHOOL, sponsored by the Department for Education

Alice Jones, Emmbrook Junior School, Wokingham

Robyn Hastings, Heber Primary School, London

Daniel Callaghan, Thorpe Primary School Bradford

OUTSTANDING NEW TEACHER – SECONDARY SCHOOL, sponsored by the Department for Education

Ayla Zenkic, Bishop Challoner, Birmingham

Zac Moxon, Chiswick School

Russell Hill, Houlton School, Rugby

Julie Howard, Queen Katharine Academy, Peterborough

TEACHER OF THE YEAR – PRIMARY SCHOOL, sponsored by Randstad

Mia Bano, Arden Primary School, Sparkhill, Birmingham

Mairi Miller, Coombe Hill Junior School, New Malden

Chelsea Castell, Ernesettle Community School, Plymouth

Kate Harrison, Fishtoft Academy, Boston, Lincs

Kateryna Konstantynova, Malmesbury Primary School, Tower Hamlets

Claire Adshead, Thames View Primary School, Rainham, Kent

Matthew King, Trinity St Peter’s Liverpool

Yehoshua Radomsky, North West London Jewish Day School

Leah Coyne, St Johns CofE Primary School, Canterbury

TEACHER OF THE YEAR – SECONDARY SCHOOL, sponsored by Nord Anglia

Jo Turner, Callington Community College, Cornwall

Patrice Gonzales, Harris Academy Orpington

Lee McCue, Madeley High School, Crewe

Ibraheem Talib, Ninestiles Academy, Birmingham

Jose Ros, Queen Katharine Academy, Peterborough

TEACHING ASSISTANT OF THE YEAR – PRIMARY SCHOOL

Lorna Cannon, Margaretting CofE VC Primary School, Ingatestone, Essex

TEACHING ASSISTANT OF THE YEAR – SECONDARY SCHOOL

Julie Barnfield, Beacon Hill Academy, Dudley

Patrick Walker, Turnbull High School, Glasgow

TEACHING ASSISTANT OF THE YEAR – FE

Claire Swain, Halesowen College, W Mids

Liz Barber, Halesowen College

UNSUNG HERO

Manjit Nahal, Bridgetown School, Stratford upon Avon

Duncan Marshall, St Edburg’s CofE VA Primary School, Bicester

Elaine Small, The Coppice Primary School, Lapworth

Mandy Farrar, Diamond Wood Community Academy, Ravensthorpe, W Yorks

Ryan Gardiner, Howden School, Goole

Becky Smith, New College Pontefract