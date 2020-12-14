DfE demand all FE providers publish their 'remote education offer'

This evening the Department for Education has published guidance on remote education. Click here.

FE providers have until 18 January to comply with the guidance.

It reads: “So that students (and parents of students aged 19 and below) know what to expect of their FE provider if they need to self-isolate or local restrictions require them to remain at home, you should publish your remote education offer on your website by 18 January.

“The information you should publish could include:

  • what remote education will be made available for different learner cohorts (14 to 16, 16 to 19, apprentices, adult learners)
  • delivery arrangements, such as timetabling, virtual learning environments and assessment arrangements
  • expectations of students
  • arrangements for students studying courses that require specialist equipment or facilities
  • support for students without devices, connectivity or a suitable environment for learning support for students with SEND”