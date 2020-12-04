AoC announces Dr Shaid Mahmood as next chair

The Association of Colleges has announced Dr Shaid Mahmood as its next chair of the board.

He takes over the role with immediate effect from New City College chief executive Gerry McDonald, who has held the position in the interim since July after Julie Nerney stepped down.

Mahmood is currently a chief officer for Leeds City Council and chair of the Luminate Education Group.

“I’m honoured and humbled to be appointed as chair of the Association of Colleges,” he said. “Our members are central to our work and their support and challenge is crucial to amplifying the influence of FE on national policy and funding.

“Undoubtedly, these are challenging times for the nation. They are also exciting times with much progress already being made by the AoC with opportunities for FE to play its part in the nation’s recovery and the improved resilience of its communities.”

Mahmood is a PhD graduate and worked in the business sector for 12 years.

David Hughes, AoC’s chief executive, said he was “delighted to welcome Shaid” and looks “forward to working closely with him in his new role as chair”.

“This is a crucial time for AoC and for the FE Sector – we have the immediate and future impacts of Covid, an imminent White Paper, and the continued push for funding and reform,” he added.

“I am confident that Shaid will help steer AoC and the sector through what is going to be a challenging but exciting time.”