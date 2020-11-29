“If the issue is mental health, colleges need to look at making reasonable adjustments”

Even though clinically vulnerable staff are strongly advised to remain at home by the government, there are important exceptions colleges need to be aware of, writes Helen Dyke

Last week, the government updated its guidance on shielding and protecting people who are clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) from Covid.

The update reads: “You are strongly advised to work from home. If you cannot work from home, you should not attend work for this period of restrictions.”

It’s important colleges understand their legal duties in this area.

There are two ways a person is classed as clinically extremely vulnerable. Either they have one or more conditions listed in the government guidance, or have been added to the shielded patients list by a medical professional.

If employees can perform their role from home, it is both reasonable from a management point of view to require them to do so, and it complies with current regulations.

However, if an employee claims they can’t work from home, colleges will need to look into the reasons for this. For example, they may say that working in isolation at home adversely affects their mental health, or that they aren’t properly set up for home working.

If they are working from their sofa on a laptop, colleges will need to ask whether they have a table they can work from (or space for one) and may in some cases need to loan them equipment.

If the issue is mental health, colleges need to look at making reasonable adjustments. For example, colleges may have to consider allowing clinically extremely vulnerable employees to come into work if they are willing to do so, including because of the risk to their mental health.

However, this requires careful consideration. The college must comply with the “Covid secure” guidelines for learning environments. The college should first of all undertake a specific risk assessment for each member of staff to ascertain the risk to their health of performing their usual duties and put in place steps to minimise these.

College leaders should then discuss their findings with the member of staff and consider whether they can take any additional measures, such as moving where they work so they have minimal exposure to other people or students, or amending their working hours.

It’s sensible to make an accurate minute of the meeting and ask the employee to sign this. This means it’s on record that the college has been through the risks with the member of staff and they themselves have expressed their preference to return to work – despite the very clear message from the government that they should remain at home.

It’s sensible to make an accurate minute of the meeting and ask the employee to sign this

If a member of staff cannot perform their role from home, the college may also be able to furlough them. Just remember ̶ they must have been on the payroll on or before October 30, 2020.

However, there are important restrictions around organisations with public funding. The guidance says: “If you have staff costs that are publicly funded (even if you’re not in the public sector), you should use that money to continue paying your staff, and not furlough your staff.

“Organisations can use the scheme if they are not fully funded by public grants and they should contact their sponsor department or respective administration for further guidance.”

Take advice if you’re not sure whether your college qualifies for the furlough grant.

Staff may also be eligible for statutory sick pay, employment support allowance or universal credit.

If employees are in roles that cannot be done from home and they refuse to be furloughed, they may be entitled to remain at home on full pay. Again, take legal advice if you’re not sure.

Another key point to remember is that many clinically extremely vulnerable employees with underlying conditions are likely to meet the definition of disability under the Equality Act 2010.

Colleges must not treat these employees less favourably and should make reasonable adjustments, which could include transferring them to another role in a lower-risk area.

Good communication with staff is key. Ultimately, colleges must speak to staff individually and agree specific arrangements.