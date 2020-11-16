MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 333

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
Oli de Botton, Chief executive, The Careers and Enterprise Company
Start date: Early 2021
Current job: Headteacher, School 21
Interesting fact: He once, inadvertently, shared an open mic stage with Ed Sheeran
Trudy Norris-Grey, Chair, UCAS board of trustees
Start date: December 2020
Current job: Chair, WISE Campaign
Interesting fact: A trip to Saladin’s castle in Syria was interrupted when a van load of armed militia took them away and advised them to leave – war broke out two days later
Rebecca Conroy, Chief executive, East Sussex College Group
Start date: October 2020
Previous job: Principal, East Sussex College, Eastbourne campus
Interesting fact: During the first lockdown, she took up sea swimming
