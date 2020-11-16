MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 333

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Oli de Botton, Chief executive, The Careers and Enterprise Company

Start date: Early 2021

Current job: Headteacher, School 21

Interesting fact: He once, inadvertently, shared an open mic stage with Ed Sheeran

Trudy Norris-Grey, Chair, UCAS board of trustees

Start date: December 2020

Current job: Chair, WISE Campaign

Interesting fact: A trip to Saladin’s castle in Syria was interrupted when a van load of armed militia took them away and advised them to leave – war broke out two days later

Rebecca Conroy, Chief executive, East Sussex College Group

Start date: October 2020

Previous job: Principal, East Sussex College, Eastbourne campus

Interesting fact: During the first lockdown, she took up sea swimming