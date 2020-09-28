MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 327

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
Sue Sturgeon, Chair, Activate Learning
Start date: August 2020
Previous job: Managing director, Guildford Borough Council
Interesting fact: She enjoys motorbike adventure touring on the back of her partner’s BMW
Ian Wiggans, Operations director, Skillnet Limited
Start date: August 2020
Previous job: Operations and programme director, TotalMobile
Interesting fact: He lived in Canada for three years and enjoyed a range of hobbies including snowmobiling and wakeboarding
James Scott, Principal, Trafford College Group
Start date: August 2020
Previous job: Vice principal, Trafford College Group; Campus principal, Stockport College
Interesting fact: He still raves in Ibiza every year – except for this year
Tim
September 29, 2020 at 9:17 am
Interesting when you look at the movers and shakers editions 319 to 327 that they are almost uniformly white, middle age and as about as far removed from the people they are delivering for as is possible. The lack of diversity in the sector is one of the issues that the sector has to address if it is to be seen as a modern entity