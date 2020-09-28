MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 327

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Sue Sturgeon, Chair, Activate Learning

Start date: August 2020

Previous job: Managing director, Guildford Borough Council

Interesting fact: She enjoys motorbike adventure touring on the back of her partner’s BMW

Ian Wiggans, Operations director, Skillnet Limited

Start date: August 2020

Previous job: Operations and programme director, TotalMobile

Interesting fact: He lived in Canada for three years and enjoyed a range of hobbies including snowmobiling and wakeboarding

James Scott, Principal, Trafford College Group

Start date: August 2020

Previous job: Vice principal, Trafford College Group; Campus principal, Stockport College

Interesting fact: He still raves in Ibiza every year – except for this year