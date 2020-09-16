76 winners scoop silver Pearson Teaching Awards for 2020

Inspirational teachers from across the country have been honoured today for their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of children.

A total of 76 winners have scooped silver awards in the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The winners (full list below) will now be shortlisted to win just one of 14 gold awards at the final – known as the UK’s ‘Oscars for Teachers’ – which will be broadcast on the BBC.

Author Michael Morpurgo, president of the Teaching Awards Trust, which runs the event, said: “Over the past year, we have, all of us, come to appreciate and respect the value of teachers.

“They have so often been taken for granted. Not any more. Parents know now what it takes to teach, and teach well, and how much commitment, dedication and enthusiasm and knowledge and understanding, yes – and patience.”

Rod Bristow, president of Pearson UK, said: “Congratulations to all of our silver award winners for their commitment, dedication and passion for their work. Despite the incredible challenges they have faced over the past few months, school staff have risen to the occasion time and again.”

Education secretary Gavin Williamson added: “My warmest congratulations go to all this year’s silver award winners. They should be proud to receive this recognition of their commitment to the profession, and the outstanding education and guidance they provide for their students.

“Teachers and school staff up and down the country consistently go above and beyond for their students, and this is especially true over the past few months. It is down to their hard work that schools have been able to open their gates to all pupils again for the start of the new term, and I cannot say thank you enough for everything they have done.”

Last year, Lisamaria Purdie of St Ninian’s Primary, Scotland, won primary headteacher of the year and Rhian Morgan Ellis of Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhondda, Wales, won secondary head of the year at a glamorous ceremony this evening hosted by BBC presenters Tina Daheley and Sean Fletcher.

The full list of silver award winners

The Award for Digital Innovator of the Year

Stefanie Campbell, South Eastern Regional College, Lisburn, Northern Ireland

Becki Lee, Hopwood Hall College, Manchester

Laura Stephens, Barton Peveril Sixth Form College, Eastleigh, Hampshire

Ben Whitaker, Burnley College Sixth Form Centre, Burnley, Lancashire

The Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education

Helen Harris, Kensington Primary School, Newham, London

Lynn Kerr, Glengormley High School, Newtownabbey, Antrim

Paul Morris, North West London Independent Special School, London

David Swanston, St. Vincent’s School for Sensory Impairment, Liverpool, Merseyside

The Award for FE Lecturer of the Year

Misk Sharif Ali, United Colleges Group, London

Phil Brooks, Dudley College of Technology, Dudley, West Midlands

Mazar Iqbal, Burnley College Sixth Form Centre, Burnley, Lancashire

The Award for FE Team of the Year

The Prince’s Trust Team, Stockton Riverside College, Stockton-on-Tees, Teesside

The Senior Management Team, New College Pontefract, West Yorkshire

The Sport & Public Services Team, Stafford College, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire

The Sports Academy Team, Newham Sixth Form College, London

The Holistic Team, Victoria College, Birmingham, West Midlands

The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School

John Bryant, Arthur Bugler Primary School, Stanford-Le-Hope, Essex

Lisa Lazell, Cardwell Primary School, Woolwich, London

Sophie McGeoch, Meadlands Primary School, Richmond, Surrey

Bavaani Nanthabalan, Netley Primary School & Centre for Autism, London

Raminder Singh Vig, Khalsa Primary School, Slough, Berkshire

Michael Wade, Quilters Junior School, Billericay, Essex

The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, Ormiston Venture Academy, Gorleston, Norfolk

Matt Gauthier, Samuel Ryder Academy, St Albans, Hertfordshire

Cherry Tingle, Energy Coast UTC, Workington, Cumbria

Rob Williams, Malton School, Malton, North Yorkshire

The Award for Impact through Partnership

The City of Norwich School – an Ormiston Academy, Norwich, Norfolk

The Outwood Grange Academies Trust, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

The CORE Education Trust – Echo Eternal Project, Birmingham, West Midlands

The Derby Teaching Schools Alliance, Derby, Derbyshire

St. Vincent’s School for Sensory Impairment, Liverpool, Merseyside

The Boleyn Trust, London

The Award for Lifetime Achievement, Supported by the Department of Education

Tony Bennett, Balcarras School, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

David Horn, Beckfoot Trust, Bradford, West Yorkshire

Dr Paul Phillips CBE, Weston College, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset

Dr Andrew Szydlo, Highgate School, Highgate, London

Catherine Taylor, Aspire Federation, Wigan, Greater Manchester

The Award for Making a Difference – Primary School of the Year, Supported by Future First

Delamere School, Flixton, Manchester

Diamond Wood Community Academy, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

Kensington Primary School, Newham, London

Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool, Merseyside

The Award for Making a Difference – Secondary School of the Year, Supported by Future First

Ark John Keats Academy, Enfield, London

Energy Coast UTC, Workington, Cumbria

Hazelwood Integrated College, Belfast, Antrim

St. Cecilia’s College, Derry, Northern Ireland

Villiers High School, Ealing, Middlesex

The Award for Outstanding New Teacher of the Year, Supported by the Department of Education

Kirsty Gaythwaite, Goodwin Academy, Deal, Kent

Adam Higgins, The Royal Liberty School, Romford, Essex

Oliver McIntyre, Hillcrest Shifnal School, Shifnal, Shropshire

Ashleigh Sinclair, Northern Counties School, Newcastle, Tyne And Wear

Kate Woodward, Lyndhurst Primary and Nursery School, Oldham, Greater Manchester

The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School, supported by Randstad

Shamshad Azad, Horton Park Primary School, Bradford, West Yorkshire

Alex Bramley, Spire Junior School, Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Melissa Bryan, Margaretting C of E Primary School, Ingatestone, Essex

Sakara Foot, Khalsa Primary School, Slough, Berkshire

Joshua Freeland, New City Primary School, London

Robert Harrison, Perryfields Primary Pupil Referral Unit, Worcester, Worcestershire

Sarah Kennedy, Brington C of E Primary School, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Rebecca Price, Diamond Wood Community Academy, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

Beth Raggett, St Hilda’s C of E Primary School, Trafford, Lancashire

Peter Simons, Thornhill Junior and Infant School, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

David Stirzaker, Stawley Primary School, Wellington, Somerset

The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School

Jacqueline Bream, Huntington School, York, North Yorkshire

Richard Harris, Raynes Park High School, Merton, London

Andrew Hartshorn, Finham Park 2, Coventry, West Midlands

Sammy Kempner, The Totteridge Academy, London

Nicola Ponsonby, Challney High School for Girls, Luton, Bedfordshire

Kirsty Ralston, The Royal Liberty School, Romford, Essex

Deb Simmons, Winterbourne Academy, Bristol, South Gloucestershire

Rebecca Topps, St Georges Academy, Sleaford, Lincolnshire

Katie Warmer, Q3 Academy Tipton, West Midlands

Kerryann Wilson, Energy Coast UTC, Workington, Cumbria

The Award for Teaching Assistant of the Year

Michelle Bland, Ingoldsby Academy, Grantham, Lincolnshire

Lucy Brotherhood, Charnwood College, Loughborough, Leicestershire

Maria Gallagher, Ashmount School, Loughborough, Leicestershire

Rebecca Skinner, Sarah Bonnell School, London