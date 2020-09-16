76 winners scoop silver Pearson Teaching Awards for 2020

Inspirational teachers from across the country have been honoured today for their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of children.
A total of 76 winners have scooped silver awards in the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards.
The winners (full list below) will now be shortlisted to win just one of 14 gold awards at the final – known as the UK’s ‘Oscars for Teachers’ – which will be broadcast on the BBC.
Author Michael Morpurgo, president of the Teaching Awards Trust, which runs the event, said: “Over the past year, we have, all of us, come to appreciate and respect the value of teachers.
“They have so often been taken for granted. Not any more. Parents know now what it takes to teach, and teach well, and how much commitment, dedication and enthusiasm and knowledge and understanding, yes – and patience.”
Rod Bristow, president of Pearson UK, said: “Congratulations to all of our silver award winners for their commitment, dedication and passion for their work. Despite the incredible challenges they have faced over the past few months, school staff have risen to the occasion time and again.”
Education secretary Gavin Williamson added: “My warmest congratulations go to all this year’s silver award winners. They should be proud to receive this recognition of their commitment to the profession, and the outstanding education and guidance they provide for their students.
“Teachers and school staff up and down the country consistently go above and beyond for their students, and this is especially true over the past few months. It is down to their hard work that schools have been able to open their gates to all pupils again for the start of the new term, and I cannot say thank you enough for everything they have done.”
Last year, Lisamaria Purdie of St Ninian’s Primary, Scotland, won primary headteacher of the year and Rhian Morgan Ellis of Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhondda, Wales, won secondary head of the year at a glamorous ceremony this evening hosted by BBC presenters Tina Daheley and Sean Fletcher.
The full list of silver award winners
The Award for Digital Innovator of the Year
Stefanie Campbell, South Eastern Regional College, Lisburn, Northern Ireland
Becki Lee, Hopwood Hall College, Manchester
Laura Stephens, Barton Peveril Sixth Form College, Eastleigh, Hampshire
Ben Whitaker, Burnley College Sixth Form Centre, Burnley, Lancashire
The Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education
Helen Harris, Kensington Primary School, Newham, London
Lynn Kerr, Glengormley High School, Newtownabbey, Antrim
Paul Morris, North West London Independent Special School, London
David Swanston, St. Vincent’s School for Sensory Impairment, Liverpool, Merseyside
The Award for FE Lecturer of the Year
Misk Sharif Ali, United Colleges Group, London
Phil Brooks, Dudley College of Technology, Dudley, West Midlands
Mazar Iqbal, Burnley College Sixth Form Centre, Burnley, Lancashire
The Award for FE Team of the Year
The Prince’s Trust Team, Stockton Riverside College, Stockton-on-Tees, Teesside
The Senior Management Team, New College Pontefract, West Yorkshire
The Sport & Public Services Team, Stafford College, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire
The Sports Academy Team, Newham Sixth Form College, London
The Holistic Team, Victoria College, Birmingham, West Midlands
The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School
John Bryant, Arthur Bugler Primary School, Stanford-Le-Hope, Essex
Lisa Lazell, Cardwell Primary School, Woolwich, London
Sophie McGeoch, Meadlands Primary School, Richmond, Surrey
Bavaani Nanthabalan, Netley Primary School & Centre for Autism, London
Raminder Singh Vig, Khalsa Primary School, Slough, Berkshire
Michael Wade, Quilters Junior School, Billericay, Essex
The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School
Simon Gilbert-Barnham, Ormiston Venture Academy, Gorleston, Norfolk
Matt Gauthier, Samuel Ryder Academy, St Albans, Hertfordshire
Cherry Tingle, Energy Coast UTC, Workington, Cumbria
Rob Williams, Malton School, Malton, North Yorkshire
The Award for Impact through Partnership
The City of Norwich School – an Ormiston Academy, Norwich, Norfolk
The Outwood Grange Academies Trust, Wakefield, West Yorkshire
The CORE Education Trust – Echo Eternal Project, Birmingham, West Midlands
The Derby Teaching Schools Alliance, Derby, Derbyshire
St. Vincent’s School for Sensory Impairment, Liverpool, Merseyside
The Boleyn Trust, London
The Award for Lifetime Achievement, Supported by the Department of Education
Tony Bennett, Balcarras School, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
David Horn, Beckfoot Trust, Bradford, West Yorkshire
Dr Paul Phillips CBE, Weston College, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset
Dr Andrew Szydlo, Highgate School, Highgate, London
Catherine Taylor, Aspire Federation, Wigan, Greater Manchester
The Award for Making a Difference – Primary School of the Year, Supported by Future First
Delamere School, Flixton, Manchester
Diamond Wood Community Academy, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire
Kensington Primary School, Newham, London
Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool, Merseyside
The Award for Making a Difference – Secondary School of the Year, Supported by Future First
Ark John Keats Academy, Enfield, London
Energy Coast UTC, Workington, Cumbria
Hazelwood Integrated College, Belfast, Antrim
St. Cecilia’s College, Derry, Northern Ireland
Villiers High School, Ealing, Middlesex
The Award for Outstanding New Teacher of the Year, Supported by the Department of Education
Kirsty Gaythwaite, Goodwin Academy, Deal, Kent
Adam Higgins, The Royal Liberty School, Romford, Essex
Oliver McIntyre, Hillcrest Shifnal School, Shifnal, Shropshire
Ashleigh Sinclair, Northern Counties School, Newcastle, Tyne And Wear
Kate Woodward, Lyndhurst Primary and Nursery School, Oldham, Greater Manchester
The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School, supported by Randstad
Shamshad Azad, Horton Park Primary School, Bradford, West Yorkshire
Alex Bramley, Spire Junior School, Chesterfield, Derbyshire
Melissa Bryan, Margaretting C of E Primary School, Ingatestone, Essex
Sakara Foot, Khalsa Primary School, Slough, Berkshire
Joshua Freeland, New City Primary School, London
Robert Harrison, Perryfields Primary Pupil Referral Unit, Worcester, Worcestershire
Sarah Kennedy, Brington C of E Primary School, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
Rebecca Price, Diamond Wood Community Academy, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire
Beth Raggett, St Hilda’s C of E Primary School, Trafford, Lancashire
Peter Simons, Thornhill Junior and Infant School, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire
David Stirzaker, Stawley Primary School, Wellington, Somerset
The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School
Jacqueline Bream, Huntington School, York, North Yorkshire
Richard Harris, Raynes Park High School, Merton, London
Andrew Hartshorn, Finham Park 2, Coventry, West Midlands
Sammy Kempner, The Totteridge Academy, London
Nicola Ponsonby, Challney High School for Girls, Luton, Bedfordshire
Kirsty Ralston, The Royal Liberty School, Romford, Essex
Deb Simmons, Winterbourne Academy, Bristol, South Gloucestershire
Rebecca Topps, St Georges Academy, Sleaford, Lincolnshire
Katie Warmer, Q3 Academy Tipton, West Midlands
Kerryann Wilson, Energy Coast UTC, Workington, Cumbria
The Award for Teaching Assistant of the Year
Michelle Bland, Ingoldsby Academy, Grantham, Lincolnshire
Lucy Brotherhood, Charnwood College, Loughborough, Leicestershire
Maria Gallagher, Ashmount School, Loughborough, Leicestershire
Rebecca Skinner, Sarah Bonnell School, London
Emma
September 17, 2020 at 7:25 am
Thanks Rod and Pearson UK,
Pearson UK certainly went full blown make it as challenging as possible for Teachers this year.
Blaming Teachers for delays on BTECS, 11th hour U-turns on Tech Awards oh and how can we forget 11th Hour U-turn BTECS!
What does a textbook seller know about education you are a disgrace!