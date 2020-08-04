SPONSORED: The Skills Network’s Free LMS To Accelerate Providers’ Online Delivery

Leading online learning provider, The Skills Network (TSN), has today announced that it will permanently offer its learning platform for free, in order to help accelerate a quality benchmark within the education and corporate industry.

TSN’s learning management system and course authoring tool, EQUAL, will now be available to any provider or organisation across the globe as a free solution, providing organisations with the ability to create their own blended or online learning content at no charge.

TSN were one of the 20 providers recently involved in Ofsted’s online education review. Following an overwhelmingly positive report which highlighted its system and content as a ‘standout product’, the organisation has been keen for other providers to benefit from its learning technology.

EQUAL is now available to any provider at no cost and will enable organisations to:

Create blended or fully online courses

Publish online learning content for remote study, blended sessions or training programmes

Engage students with videos, gamification, quizzes and interactive learning features

Track, manage and report on students’ every interaction

Use pre-built modules for multiple different assessment types

Create online certifications for any of the online courses developed.

TSN currently has 300 customers across 30 countries and one million users on its system. The company believes that this strategic move will help to create an even larger community of organisations utilising online learning.

Executive Director, James Earl, said: “The last few months has been a major challenge for any organisation, in many cases doing what they have to in order to transfer their learning online quickly to stay operational. What has taken years for us to perfect, others have had to do in days. I think that the world of e-learning has transformed, and the sector has jumped ahead years in its adoption of online systems in a matter of months.

That is why by giving our system and authoring tool away, we feel we can create a new benchmark of quality in the industry, creating a truly collaborative environment for everyone to benefit from and ultimately improve online learning experiences for students which can be robustly monitored and assessed.”

Find Out More

For more information on TSN’s offer, go to www.theskillsnetwork.com/free-lms.