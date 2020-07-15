ESFA finally publishes 2020/21 apprenticeship funding rules

The apprenticeship funding rules for the 2020/21 academic year have finally been published by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

They outline eligibility rules for the new employer incentives, which were revealed by the agency yesterday, and include the latest details on temporary flexibilities that are available in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

You can view all of the changes made since the 2019/20 rules here.

As ever, there are three sets of funding rules – one for employers, another for employer-providers, and another for main providers. Links to the relevant rules are below:

Employers

Employer-providers

Main providers