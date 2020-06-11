T-levels: The providers selected to run courses in 2022

The names of a further 88 colleges, training providers and schools chosen to deliver T-levels in the third wave of their rollout have been announced today.

They will teach the new post-16 technical qualifications from September 2022 in subjects including law, engineering and manufacturing, and legal, finance and accounting.

A total of 18 T-levels will be delivered from September 2022, which includes the four being rolled out from 2020 and 2021.

An initial 46 providers will teach T-levels in three months’ time after four deferred owing to the Covid-19 pandemic (click here for full story), while 67 will deliver from 2021.

Unveiling those selected for wave three today, education secretary Gavin Williamson (pictured) said: “Now, more than ever, it’s vital that young people across the country have access to high-quality technical education to provide them with the skills they need to succeed and employers with the workforce they need for the future.

“This third wave of further education providers will help us supercharge the roll-out of these new and pioneering qualifications and it’s fantastic to have them all on board. They will play a part in an unique opportunity to shape the lives of thousands of young people.”

T-levels have been designed to be the technical alternative and be on a par with A-levels. They combine classroom theory, practical learning and a substantial industry placement of at least 315 hours.

The first three T-levels to be taught this September will be in construction, digital production, design and development, and education and childcare, with a further seven including three in health and science taught from 2021.

Eight T-levels in subjects including legal, accounting, management and administration and engineering, manufacturing, processing and control will be taught from 2022.

The remaining seven T-levels, including courses in agriculture, environment and animal care, catering, creative and media, and hair and beauty, will be rolled out from 2023, bringing the total to 25.

The providers delivering from 2022 can be found here and below:

Ashton Sixth Form College

Basingstoke College of Technology

Berkshire College of Agriculture

Biddulph High School

Big Creative Training Ltd

Birchwood Community High School

Birkenhead Sixth Form College

Bishop Thomas Grant Catholic Secondary School

Boston College

Bromley College of Further and Higher Education

Brooksby Melton College

Burntwood School

Burton and South Derbyshire College

Callywith College

Cambridge Academy for Science and Technology

Capital City Academy

Carmel College

Chelmsford College

Christ The King Sixth Form College

City College Plymouth

Craven College

Crewe Engineering and Design UTC

Croydon College

Darlington College

Diss High School

East Coast College

East Durham College

East Riding College

East Surrey College

Ferndown Upper School

Garforth Academy

Gateway Sixth Form College

Genii Engineering & Technology Training Limited

Grace Academy Darlaston

Grantham College

Harris Academy South Norwood

Hedingham School and Sixth Form

Hellesdon High School

Heston Community School

Hope Academy

Isle of Wight College

King James I Academy Bishop Auckland

Kirklees College

Leeds College of Building

Leyton Sixth Form College

Lincoln College

Lincoln UTC

Macclesfield College

Macmillan Academy

Mendip Studio School

Newbury College

North Kent College

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Northampton College

Norton Hill Academy

Portsmouth College

Prior Pursglove and Stockton Sixth Form College

Reaseheath College

Riverside College

Rosedale College

Selby College

South & City College Birmingham

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

Southport College

Sparsholt College

St Francis Xavier Sixth Form College

St John Rigby RC Sixth Form College

St Philomena’s Catholic High School For Girls

Tameside College

The Broxbourne School

The City of Liverpool College

The Education Training Collective

The Elizabethan Academy

The Elmgreen School

The Henley College

The JCB Academy

University Academy Holbeach

University of Derby

University Technical College Norfolk

UTC Sheffield City Centre

UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park

UTC South Durham

Wales High School

Walsall Academy

West Herts College

Wiltshire College and University Centre

Wirral Metropolitan College

WMG Academy for Young Engineers