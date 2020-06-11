T-levels: The providers selected to run courses in 2022

The names of a further 88 colleges, training providers and schools chosen to deliver T-levels in the third wave of their rollout have been announced today.
They will teach the new post-16 technical qualifications from September 2022 in subjects including law, engineering and manufacturing, and legal, finance and accounting.
A total of 18 T-levels will be delivered from September 2022, which includes the four being rolled out from 2020 and 2021.
An initial 46 providers will teach T-levels in three months’ time after four deferred owing to the Covid-19 pandemic (click here for full story), while 67 will deliver from 2021.
Unveiling those selected for wave three today, education secretary Gavin Williamson (pictured) said: “Now, more than ever, it’s vital that young people across the country have access to high-quality technical education to provide them with the skills they need to succeed and employers with the workforce they need for the future.
“This third wave of further education providers will help us supercharge the roll-out of these new and pioneering qualifications and it’s fantastic to have them all on board. They will play a part in an unique opportunity to shape the lives of thousands of young people.”
T-levels have been designed to be the technical alternative and be on a par with A-levels. They combine classroom theory, practical learning and a substantial industry placement of at least 315 hours.
The first three T-levels to be taught this September will be in construction, digital production, design and development, and education and childcare, with a further seven including three in health and science taught from 2021.
Eight T-levels in subjects including legal, accounting, management and administration and engineering, manufacturing, processing and control will be taught from 2022.
The remaining seven T-levels, including courses in agriculture, environment and animal care, catering, creative and media, and hair and beauty, will be rolled out from 2023, bringing the total to 25.
The providers delivering from 2022 can be found here and below:
Ashton Sixth Form College
Basingstoke College of Technology
Berkshire College of Agriculture
Biddulph High School
Big Creative Training Ltd
Birchwood Community High School
Birkenhead Sixth Form College
Bishop Thomas Grant Catholic Secondary School
Boston College
Bromley College of Further and Higher Education
Brooksby Melton College
Burntwood School
Burton and South Derbyshire College
Callywith College
Cambridge Academy for Science and Technology
Capital City Academy
Carmel College
Chelmsford College
Christ The King Sixth Form College
City College Plymouth
Craven College
Crewe Engineering and Design UTC
Croydon College
Darlington College
Diss High School
East Coast College
East Durham College
East Riding College
East Surrey College
Ferndown Upper School
Garforth Academy
Gateway Sixth Form College
Genii Engineering & Technology Training Limited
Grace Academy Darlaston
Grantham College
Harris Academy South Norwood
Hedingham School and Sixth Form
Hellesdon High School
Heston Community School
Hope Academy
Isle of Wight College
King James I Academy Bishop Auckland
Kirklees College
Leeds College of Building
Leyton Sixth Form College
Lincoln College
Lincoln UTC
Macclesfield College
Macmillan Academy
Mendip Studio School
Newbury College
North Kent College
North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
Northampton College
Norton Hill Academy
Portsmouth College
Prior Pursglove and Stockton Sixth Form College
Reaseheath College
Riverside College
Rosedale College
Selby College
South & City College Birmingham
South Gloucestershire and Stroud College
Southport College
Sparsholt College
St Francis Xavier Sixth Form College
St John Rigby RC Sixth Form College
St Philomena’s Catholic High School For Girls
Tameside College
The Broxbourne School
The City of Liverpool College
The Education Training Collective
The Elizabethan Academy
The Elmgreen School
The Henley College
The JCB Academy
University Academy Holbeach
University of Derby
University Technical College Norfolk
UTC Sheffield City Centre
UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park
UTC South Durham
Wales High School
Walsall Academy
West Herts College
Wiltshire College and University Centre
Wirral Metropolitan College
WMG Academy for Young Engineers
