T-levels: The providers selected to run courses in 2022

The names of a further 88 colleges, training providers and schools chosen to deliver T-levels in the third wave of their rollout have been announced today.

They will teach the new post-16 technical qualifications from September 2022 in subjects including law, engineering and manufacturing, and legal, finance and accounting.

A total of 18 T-levels will be delivered from September 2022, which includes the four being rolled out from 2020 and 2021.

An initial 46 providers will teach T-levels in three months’ time after four deferred owing to the Covid-19 pandemic (click here for full story), while 67 will deliver from 2021.

Unveiling those selected for wave three today, education secretary Gavin Williamson (pictured) said: “Now, more than ever, it’s vital that young people across the country have access to high-quality technical education to provide them with the skills they need to succeed and employers with the workforce they need for the future.

“This third wave of further education providers will help us supercharge the roll-out of these new and pioneering qualifications and it’s fantastic to have them all on board. They will play a part in an unique opportunity to shape the lives of thousands of young people.”

T-levels have been designed to be the technical alternative and be on a par with A-levels. They combine classroom theory, practical learning and a substantial industry placement of at least 315 hours.

The first three T-levels to be taught this September will be in construction, digital production, design and development, and education and childcare, with a further seven including three in health and science taught from 2021.

Eight T-levels in subjects including legal, accounting, management and administration and engineering, manufacturing, processing and control will be taught from 2022.

The remaining seven T-levels, including courses in agriculture, environment and animal care, catering, creative and media, and hair and beauty, will be rolled out from 2023, bringing the total to 25.

The providers delivering from 2022 can be found here and below:

Ashton Sixth Form College

Basingstoke College of Technology   

Berkshire College of Agriculture

Biddulph High School    

Big Creative Training Ltd        

Birchwood Community High School    

Birkenhead Sixth Form College 

Bishop Thomas Grant Catholic Secondary School         

Boston College

Bromley College of Further and Higher Education 

Brooksby Melton College      

Burntwood School 

Burton and South Derbyshire College

Callywith College      

Cambridge Academy for Science and Technology  

Capital City Academy    

Carmel College

Chelmsford College 

Christ The King Sixth Form College

City College Plymouth  

Craven College

Crewe Engineering and Design UTC

Croydon College          

Darlington College       

Diss High School        

East Coast College        

East Durham College

East Riding College 

East Surrey College    

Ferndown Upper School      

Garforth Academy    

Gateway Sixth Form College 

Genii Engineering & Technology Training Limited       

Grace Academy Darlaston     

Grantham College     

Harris Academy South Norwood

Hedingham School and Sixth Form   

Hellesdon High School

Heston Community School   

Hope Academy

Isle of Wight College

King James I Academy Bishop Auckland

Kirklees College          

Leeds College of Building  

Leyton Sixth Form College    

Lincoln College

Lincoln UTC  

Macclesfield College 

Macmillan Academy 

Mendip Studio School 

Newbury College          

North Kent College     

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College  

Northampton College   

Norton Hill Academy    

Portsmouth College     

Prior Pursglove and Stockton Sixth Form College    

Reaseheath College     

Riverside College      

Rosedale College      

Selby College 

South & City College Birmingham

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College       

Southport College      

Sparsholt College        

St Francis Xavier Sixth Form College   

St John Rigby RC Sixth Form College  

St Philomena’s Catholic High School For Girls

Tameside College   

The Broxbourne School

The City of Liverpool College 

The Education Training Collective    

The Elizabethan Academy   

The Elmgreen School 

The Henley College   

The JCB Academy      

University Academy Holbeach   

University of Derby

University Technical College Norfolk

UTC Sheffield City Centre           

UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park        

UTC South Durham        

Wales High School        

Walsall Academy            

West Herts College        

Wiltshire College and University Centre

Wirral Metropolitan College    

WMG Academy for Young Engineers      