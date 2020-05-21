Fed up of lockdown? Fancy getting that brain back into gear? Want to nerd out with some other FE folk?

We’re excited to announce that the first ever FE Week Big FE & Skills Quiz will take place next month (Wed June 10 19:00-20:30).

Hosted by FE Week’s publisher Shane Mann, the quiz is all about bringing the sector together for a bit of a laugh, and to raise money for charity.

Quizmaster Shane Mann will be joined by a line-up of special guests on the night, to help read a round of questions.

Not only that, the winner will get a fancy Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (worth £1,000!), thanks to our event partner Pearson.

There’s no entry fee, we simply request all participants make a donation to our chosen fundraiser, FE Foodbank Friday Campaign (suggested donation £5). Only those that have donated will be eligible for prizes.

Can we play in teams?

You can enter as a solo entry or organise a team of great minds!

On the night you will be able to let us know your team name. You will need to arrange your own team and method of communication for the evening and select one person from your team to submit answers.

We suggest you create a WhatsApp group or Zoom chat or similar. Please note that each member of your team will need to register to view the broadcast on the night.

We suggest that teams should be four people max (there will be countdowns on answering the questions so communicating in larger teams will be difficult).

Places are limited, so you’ll need to sign up here to take part.

And here’s our Just Giving page where you can donate.