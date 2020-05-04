Revealed: 576 ‘crucial’ qualifications assigned the DfE’s £400 funding uplift

Almost 600 qualifications for 16 to 18 year-old students that are “crucial for the Labour market” have been chosen to receive a £400 funding uplift by the Department for Education.

In November, the DfE announced that they would introduce a ‘High Value Courses Premium’ (HVCP) for certain subjects in addition to the per student unweighted base rate rising 4.7 per cent from £4,000 to £4,188.

Only substantial provision in the sectors of engineering, manufacturing technologies, transport operations and maintenance, building and construction, ICT for practitioners were eligible for the HVCP – which is £400 on top of the £4,188.

A list of 576 of qualifications in those sectors, all at level three, selected for the premium was released again by the DfE today.

The department reiterated that this is 16 to 19 funding to “encourage delivery of selected level 3 courses in subjects that are crucial for the labour market, lead to higher wage returns and, ultimately, a more productive economy”.

Here is the list in full:

Qualification title
Awarding organisation
Level
Sector subject area tier 2
Qualification type
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ in Domestic Natural Gas Maintenance
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Mathematics
AQA Education
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Mathematics
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
OCR Advanced GCE in Mathematics (MEI)
OCR
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
WJEC Advanced GCE in Mathematics
WJEC-CBAC
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
CCEA Advanced GCE in Mathematics
Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
OCR Advanced GCE in Mathematics
OCR
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Statistics
AQA Education
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Pure Mathematics
AQA Education
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics
AQA Education
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
CCEA Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics
Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Pure Mathematics
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
OCR Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics (MEI)
OCR
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
OCR Advanced GCE in Pure Mathematics (MEI)
OCR
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
OCR Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics
OCR
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
OCR Advanced GCE in Pure Mathematics
OCR
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
WJEC Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics
WJEC-CBAC
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
WJEC Advanced GCE in Pure Mathematics
WJEC-CBAC
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Computing
AIM Awards
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering
AIM Awards
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Computing
LASER Learning Awards
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering
LASER Learning Awards
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering
Cambridge Access Validating Agency
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Physics and Engineering
Cambridge Access Validating Agency
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering
Open Awards
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Electronic Engineering
Open Awards
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Computing and ICT
Open Awards
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Computing
Cambridge Access Validating Agency
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Maths and Engineering
One Awards (Formerly Open College Network North East Region)
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Computing
One Awards (Formerly Open College Network North East Region)
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Built Environment
One Awards (Formerly Open College Network North East Region)
Level 3
Building and construction
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering
One Awards (Formerly Open College Network North East Region)
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering
Certa
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Computing
Certa
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Sustainable Construction and the Built Environment
Certa
Level 3
Building and construction
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Computing
Open College Network West Midlands
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering
Open College Network West Midlands
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Electronics and Computer Engineering
Gateway Qualifications Limited
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering Science and Maths
Gateway Qualifications Limited
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering Science
Ascentis
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Construction and Civil Engineering
Open College Network West Midlands
Level 3
Building and construction
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Information Technology)
LASER Learning Awards
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering combined with Construction
LASER Learning Awards
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Environmental Engineering)
Open Awards
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (ICT and Computing)
LASER Learning Awards
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Games Development)
Cambridge Access Validating Agency
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Built Environment)
Open College Network London Region
Level 3
Building and construction
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Computing)
Open College Network London Region
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Construction and Civil Engineering)
LASER Learning Awards
Level 3
Building and construction
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Computing and Electronics)
Cambridge Access Validating Agency
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Construction)
Ascentis
Level 3
Building and construction
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Construction)
Open Awards
Level 3
Building and construction
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Food Technology)
Ascentis
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Web Design and Digital Media)
Ascentis
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Building; Civil Engineering and Construction)
Open College Network West Midlands
Level 3
Building and construction
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Construction and Built Environment)
Gateway Qualifications Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Digital and Creative Media)
Certa
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Computing)
Open Awards
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Engineering)
Open College Network London Region
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Electronics and Computer Engineering)
Gateway Qualifications Limited
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Engineering Science and Maths)
Gateway Qualifications Limited
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Engineering)
Laser Learning Awards
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (IT and Product Design )
Gateway Qualifications Limited
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Engineering Science and Maths)
Gateway Qualifications Limited
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Computing)
Certa
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Engineering)
Certa
Level 3
Engineering
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Electronics with Software Engineering)
Gateway Qualifications Limited
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Computer Systems Engineering)
Gateway Qualifications Limited
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
Access to HE Diploma (Computer Science and Maths)
Gateway Qualifications Limited
Level 3
ICT practitioners
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology: Systems and Control Technology
AQA Education
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
GCE A Level
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology
OCR
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
GCE A Level
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology: Product Design (3-D Design)
AQA Education
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
GCE A Level
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology: Food Technology
AQA Education
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
GCE A Level
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology: Product Design (Textiles)
AQA Education
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
GCE A Level
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Electronics
OCR
Level 3
Engineering
GCE A Level
WJEC Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology
WJEC-CBAC
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
GCE A Level
WJEC Level 3 Advanced GCE in Electronics
WJEC-CBAC
Level 3
Engineering
GCE A Level
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
GCE A Level
Cambridge International Level 3 Pre-U Certificate in Mathematics (Principal)
Cambridge Assessment International Education
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
  
Cambridge International Level 3 Pre-U Certificate in Further Mathematics (Principal)
Cambridge Assessment International Education
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Shopfitting Bench Joinery
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Roof Slating and Tiling
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Wall and Floor Tiling
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Civil Engineering
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
PAA\VQSET Level 3 Diploma in Downstream Field Operations
PAA\VQSET
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
PAA\VQSET Level 3 Diploma in Downstream Control Room Operations
PAA\VQSET
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Manufacturing Engineering (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Operations and Maintenance Engineering (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Operations and Maintenance Engineering (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Manufacturing Engineering (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Engineering (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Engineering (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Engineering (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in IT (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in IT (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair Mechanical, Electrical and Trim (MET) Competence
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair Mechanical, Electrical and Trim (MET) Principles (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Motorcycle Maintenance and Repair Principles (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Motorcycle Maintenance and Repair Competence
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair Paint Principles (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Auto Electrical and Mobile Electrical Principles (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair Body Competence
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering – Power Plant Maintenance (Electrical) (NVQ)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering – Power Plant Maintenance (Control & Instrumentation) (NVQ)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering – Power Plant Maintenance (NVQ)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair Body Principles (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Heavy Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Competence
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair Paint Competence
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Heavy Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Competence
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Auto Electrical and Mobile Electrical Competence
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Heavy Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Heavy Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Competence
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Accident Repair Paint Competence
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Accident Repair Paint Principles
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in in Accident Repair Body Competence
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Competence
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Motorcycle Maintenance and Repair Principles
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Motorcycle Maintenance and Repair Competence
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Accident Repair MET Competence
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Business-Improvement Techniques
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Accident Repair Body Principles
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Accident Repair MET Principles
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Diploma in Civil Engineering for Technicians (Institution of Civil Engineers)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Technology
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering Technology
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Mechanical Engineering Technology
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Blacksmithing and Metalworking (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Blacksmithing and Metalworking (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Blacksmithing and Metalworking (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Professional Competence for IT and Telecoms Professionals
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering Technology (Progressive)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Mechanical Engineering Technology (Progressive)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Maintenance Engineering Technology (Progressive)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in ICT Systems Support
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Electrotechnical Services (Maintaining Electrotechnical Systems)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Installing Electrotechnical Systems and Equipment (Buildings, Structures and the Environment)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Electrotechnical Services (Electrical Maintenance)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in ICT Professional Competence
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Installing Electrotechnical Systems and Equipment (Buildings, Structures and the Environment)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Parts Principles (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Body Building Principles (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Sales Principles (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Fitting Supervisory Competence
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
SQA Level 3 Diploma In Shipping and Maritime Operations
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Parts Competence
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Body Building Competence
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Sales Competence
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Bus and Coach Engineering and Maintenance (Mechelec)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Lift Truck Maintenance and Repair Competence
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Lift Truck Maintenance and Repair Principles (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers and Leisure
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma for Gas Emergency First Call Operative
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure and Domestic Space Heating
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation: Core Skills and Knowledge
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Principles of Bus and Coach Engineering and Maintenance (Body) (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering – Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Engineering
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation: Core Skills and Knowledge
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma for Gas Emergency First Call Operative
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure and Domestic Space Heating
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure and Domestic Space Heating
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Maintenance: Water Heating and Wet Central Heating
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure, Domestic Space Heating, Water Heating, Wet Central Heating and Domestic Warm Air
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure, Domestic Space Heating, Water Heating and Wet Central Heating
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure and Domestic Space Heating
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Water Heating and Wet Central Heating
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation: Water Heating and Wet Central Heating
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure, Domestic Space Heating, Water Heating and Wet Central Heating
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure, Domestic Space Heating, Water Heating, Wet Central Heating and Domestic Warm Air
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers and Leisure
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Domestic Space Heating
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Planned and Reactive Maintenance on Heating and Ventilating Systems
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Heating and Ventilating Industrial and Commercial Installation
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Marine Engineering
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Process Technology
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating (Gas Fired Water and Central Heating Appliances)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
PAA\VQSET Level 3 Diploma In Signmaking Technology
PAA\VQSET
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Parts Competence
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Parts Principles
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Electrical Power Engineering – Distribution and Transmission (Technical Knowledge)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Heating
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Heating (Gas Fired Water & Central Heating Appliances)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Installation and Commissioning
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating (Gas Fired Water & Central Heating Appliances)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Water Heating and Wet Central Heating
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Toolmaking
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
IMI Level 3 Extended Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Mechanical Manufacturing Engineering
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Marine Engineering
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Woodworking, Pattern and Model Making
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Automotive Engineering
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma for On-Aircraft Maintenance – Category A
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Aircraft Maintenance (Civil Aircraft Mechanical)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Aircraft Maintenance (Civil Aircraft Electrical and Avionics)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Aircraft Maintenance (Military Aircraft Electrical and Avionics)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Aircraft Maintenance (Military Aircraft Mechanical)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Aircraft Maintenance (Military Aircraft Weapons Maintenance)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Furniture Design and Making
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
CABWI Level 3 Diploma In Water Engineering
CABWI Awarding Body
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Maintenance
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Marine Construction, Systems Engineering and Maintenance
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering Survival Equipment Maintenance
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Furniture Restoration
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Engineering – Marine
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Motorsport Vehicle Maintenance and Repair (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Engineering Construction
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Electrical Power Engineering – Wind Turbine Maintenance (Technical Knowledge)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
IMI Level 3 Extended Diploma In Motorsport Vehicle Maintenance and Repair (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Engineering
  
FDQ Level 3 Diploma in Food Technology and Management
FDQ Limited
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Engineering – Weapons Engineering Maintenance
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Furnishings – Traditional Upholstery
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Furnishings – Modern Upholstery
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Wood Machining – CNC Machines
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Wood Machining
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Formwork
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Construction Occupations
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 90-credit Diploma in IT (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 90-credit Diploma in Engineering (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Engineering – Armourers
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Engineering – Military Vehicles
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Diploma in IT
OCR
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Diploma in IT
OCR
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Subsidiary Diploma in IT
OCR
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Vehicle Technology (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Technology (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Vehicle Technology (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Introductory Diploma in IT
OCR
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
SEG Awards ABC Level 3 Diploma In Fabrication and Welding Practice
Skills and Education Group Awards
Level 3
Engineering
  
PIABC Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Machining
PIABC Ltd
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Plumbing Studies
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Electrical Installations (Buildings and Structures)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heat Pump Systems
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Caravan and Motorhome Maintenance and Repair
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
BPEC NVQ Level 3 Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating (Gas Fired Water and Central Heating Appliances)
BPEC Certification Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 90-credit Diploma in Aviation Operations (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Aviation Operations (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Aviation Operations (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Aviation Operations (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Vehicle Damage Assessor Competence
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
GQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Trowel Occupations (Construction)
GQA Qualifications Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Lantra Awards Level 3 Diploma in Work-based Fencing
Lantra Awards
Level 3
Building and construction
  
BPEC Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating
BPEC Certification Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
FDQ Level 3 Diploma In Professional Bakery
FDQ Limited
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
BPEC Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Heating
BPEC Certification Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
GQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Decorative Finishing – Painting and Decorating
GQA Qualifications Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing Painting and Decorating (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
IWFM Level 3 Diploma in Facilities Management
Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Trowel Occupations (Construction)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma for Assessors of Accident Damaged Vehicles
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Site Carpentry
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Bench Joinery
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Bricklaying
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
LCL Awards Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation: Core Skills and Knowledge
Logic Certification Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Metal Processing and Allied Operations
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Accessing Operations and Rigging (Construction)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Composite Engineering
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
SQA Level 3 Diploma In Maritime Studies: Officer of the Watch on Merchant Vessels of less than 3,000 gross tonnage (Near Coastal)
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Painting and Decorating
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Heating
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Site Carpentry (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Bricklaying (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Painting and Decorating (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Plastering (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Bench Joinery (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Stonemasonry – Banker (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing – Painting and Decorating (Construction)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Mastic Asphalting (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma In Electrical Installation
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
BPEC Level 3 Diploma In Plumbing Foundation
BPEC Certification Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Materials Processing and Finishing
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Engineering Technical Support
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Technical Support
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Extended NVQ Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Fabrication and Welding Engineering
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Maintenance
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma In Aeronautical Engineering
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Mechanical Manufacturing Engineering
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Technical Support
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Plastering
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 90-credit Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment (QCF)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
SQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Thermal Insulation (Construction)
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing – Painting and Decorating (Construction)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Shopfitting Joinery
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
TLM Level 3 Diploma in Open Systems Computing
The Learning Machine
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
NOCN Level 3 Diploma in Underpinning Knowledge for Heritage Skills (Construction): Traditional Craft Masonry
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Heritage Skills (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN Level 3 Diploma in Underpinning Knowledge for Heritage Skills (Construction): Traditional Wood Occupations
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
WCSM Level 3 Diploma In Manufacturing Spectacles
Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
ETCAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Engineering Technical Support
ETC Awards Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
ETCAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering
ETC Awards Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Construction Plant or Machinery Maintenance (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
FDQ Level 3 Diploma in Gourmet Food
FDQ Limited
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Electrical Power Engineering
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Maintenance
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Mechanical Manufacturing Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Ascentis Level 3 Diploma in Digital Learning Design
Ascentis
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Rail Engineering Overhead Line Construction
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Built Environment Design
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Blacksmithing
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Construction Plant or Machinery Maintenance (Construction) (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Construction Plant or Machinery Maintenance (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
SQA Level 3 Diploma In Jewellery Manufacturing CAD/CAM
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
SQA Level 3 Diploma In Jewellery and Silverware Manufacturing
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Preparing to Work in Renewable Energy Engineering
NCFE
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Jewellery Manufacturing CAD/CAM
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
IMI Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Construction Plant or Machinery Maintenance (Construction)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Jewellery and Silverware Manufacturing
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Classic Vehicle Restoration Principles (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Classic Vehicle Restoration Competence
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Stonemasonry
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
SQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Construction Contracting Operations
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
Level 3
Building and construction
  
SQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Built Environment Design
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
Level 3
Building and construction
  
GQA Level 3 Diploma In Occupational Work Supervision (Construction)
GQA Qualifications Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Biology A
OCR
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
EAL Level 3 Diploma In Engineering Technology – Motorsport
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Engineering (720)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Engineering (540)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Constructing the Built Environment (720)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Constructing the Built Environment (540)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Certificate in Constructing the Built Environment
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Digital Technologies (720)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Certificate in Digital Technologies
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Certificate In Engineering
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Electrical Installation
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Engineering Technology
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Manufacturing Technologies
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Plumbing
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Computer Science
AQA Education
Level 3
ICT practitioners
GCE A Level
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Certificate in Engineering
OCR
Level 3
Engineering
  
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Diploma in Engineering
OCR
Level 3
Engineering
  
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Foundation Diploma in Engineering
OCR
Level 3
Engineering
  
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Biology
AQA Education
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Vehicle Sales Competence
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Vehicle Sales Principles
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Biology B (Advancing Biology)
OCR
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Physics A
OCR
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Physics B (Advancing Physics)
OCR
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Physics
AQA Education
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Physics
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Computer Science
OCR
Level 3
ICT practitioners
GCE A Level
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plant Installations – Hoist (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plant Installations – Tower Crane (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
WJEC Eduqas Level 3 Advanced GCE in Computer Science
WJEC-CBAC
Level 3
ICT practitioners
GCE A Level
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Chemistry A
OCR
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Biology A (Salters-Nuffield)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Biology B
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Chemistry B (Salters)
OCR
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
WJEC Eduqas Level 3 Advanced GCE in Physics
WJEC-CBAC
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Constructing the Built Environment (1080)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
WJEC Eduqas Level 3 Advanced GCE in Chemistry
WJEC-CBAC
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Chemistry
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
WJEC Eduqas Level 3 Advanced GCE in Biology
WJEC-CBAC
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Chemistry
AQA Education
Level 3
Science
GCE A Level
EAL Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Engineering Technologies
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma In Engineering Technologies
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Engineering Technologies
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
AIM Qualifications Level 3 Diploma in Renewable Energy System Skills
AIM Qualifications
Level 3
Engineering
  
ETCAL Level 3 Diploma in Engineering
ETC Awards Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
ETA Level 3 Diploma In Process Technology
ETC Awards Limited
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Electrotechnical Qualification
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Professional Competence for IT and Telecoms Professionals
NCFE
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Gas Utilisation
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN Level 3 Diploma in Civil Engineering
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
OAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Furniture and Wood Processing Technician (CNC Machining)
Occupational Awards Limited
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
AQA Level 3 Foundation Technical Level Engineering
AQA Education
Level 3
Engineering
  
AQA Level 3 Technical Level Engineering: Mechatronic Engineering
AQA Education
Level 3
Engineering
  
AQA Level 3 Technical Level Engineering: Design Engineering
AQA Education
Level 3
Engineering
  
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Certificate in IT
OCR
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Introductory Diploma in IT
OCR
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Foundation Diploma in IT
OCR
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Diploma in IT
OCR
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair – Paint (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair – Body (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
AQA Level 3 Foundation Technical Level IT: Cyber Security
AQA Education
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
AQA Level 3 Foundation Technical Level IT: Scripting and App Programming
AQA Education
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
AQA Level 3 Foundation Technical Level IT: Technical Support
AQA Education
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
AQA Level 3 Technical Level IT: Cyber Security and Security Administration
AQA Education
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
AQA Level 3 Technical Level IT: Networking
AQA Education
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
AQA Level 3 Technical Level IT: Programming
AQA Education
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
AQA Level 3 Technical Level IT: User Support
AQA Education
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
TQUK Level 3 Diploma in ICT Professional Competence (RQF)
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Plumbing (450)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Bricklaying (450)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Auto-Electrical and Mobile Electrical Operations (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Electrical Installation (450)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair – Multi-Skilled (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Extended Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Heavy Vehicle Maintenance (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Motorcycle Maintenance (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
IMI Level 3 Extended Diploma in Motorsport Maintenance (VRQ)
The Institute of the Motor Industry
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Business Information Systems
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computer Science
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computer Systems and Network Support
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computing for Creative Industries
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Computing
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Computing
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Computing
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
EAL Level 3 Electrotechnical Qualification
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Certificate in the Automotive Industry
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in the Automotive Industry (720)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
TQUK Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Thermal Insulation (Construction) (RQF)
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
TQUK Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations (Construction) (RQF)
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
TQUK Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing – Painting and Decorating (Construction) (RQF)
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
TQUK Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction) (RQF)
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Plastering (450)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Site Carpentry (450)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Architectural Joinery (450)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Painting and Decorating (450)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
TQUK Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plastering (Construction) (RQF)
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Information Technology
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Information Technology
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computer Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Manufacturing Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Computer Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Manufacturing Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 NationalFoundationDiploma in Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
NOCN Level 3 Diploma in Occupational Work Supervision (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
OAL Level 3 Diploma In Furnishings – Mattress Making
Occupational Awards Limited
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
OAL Level 3 Diploma In Furnishings – Modern Upholstery
Occupational Awards Limited
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
OAL Level 3 Diploma In Furniture Design and Making
Occupational Awards Limited
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
OAL Level 3 Diploma In Wood Machining – CNC Machines
Occupational Awards Limited
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
OAL Level 3 Diploma In Wood Machining
Occupational Awards Limited
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
TQUK Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Roofing Occupations (Construction) (RQF)
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
GQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Cladding Occupations (Construction)
GQA Qualifications Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
GQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction)
GQA Qualifications Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
GQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Roofing Occupations (Construction)
GQA Qualifications Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Gateway Qualifications Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations (Construction)
Gateway Qualifications Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Open College Network West Midlands Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Maintenance (Servicing Medical Equipment)
Open College Network West Midlands
Level 3
Engineering
  
ProQual Level 3 Diploma in Plant Maintenance (Construction)
ProQual Awarding Body
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering – Mechatronics Maintenance Technician (Development Competence)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Aviation Maintenance (Development Competence)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Certificate in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Aerospace and Aviation Engineering (Development Competence)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Award in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Aerospace and Aviation Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Aerospace and Aviation Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Mechatronics Technician) (Development Competence)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Aerospace Manufacturing (Development Competence)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Demolition (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing – Painting and Decorating (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Diploma in IT
OCR
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Diploma in Engineering
OCR
Level 3
Engineering
  
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plant Installations – Tower Crane (Construction)
ProQual Awarding Body
Level 3
Building and construction
  
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plant Installations – Hoist (Construction)
ProQual Awarding Body
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Food and Drink Engineering Maintenance
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Aviation Maintenance (Development Competence)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Rail Engineering Technician Competence
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Rail Engineering Technician Knowledge
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Rail Engineering Technician Knowledge
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Rail Engineering Technician Competence
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computing
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Information Technology
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Information Technology
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
ICT practitioners
  
EAL Level 3 Technical Extended Diploma in Engineering Technologies
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Transport Planning
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Formwork (Construction)
ProQual Awarding Body
Level 3
Building and construction
  
NOCN Level 3 Diploma in Plastering
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction)
ProQual Awarding Body
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology (Product Design)
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
GCE A Level
WJEC Eduqas Level 3 Advanced GCE in Electronics
WJEC-CBAC
Level 3
Engineering
GCE A Level
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Interior Systems – Ceiling Fixing (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
WJEC Level 3 Applied Diploma in Professional Construction Practice
WJEC-CBAC
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Construction and the Built Environment
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering – Product Design and Development Technician (Development Competence)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
NOCN Level 3 Diploma in Bricklaying
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Mathematics B (MEI)
OCR
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Machining (Development knowledge)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Mathematics A
OCR
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
TQUK Level 3 Diploma in Fashion and Textiles (RQF)
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology: Fashion and Textiles
AQA Education
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
GCE A Level
TLM Level 3 Diploma in User Skills in Cloud Systems and Services (ITQ)
The Learning Machine
Level 3
ICT for users
  
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology (Design Engineering / Fashion and Textiles / Product Design)
OCR
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
GCE A Level
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology: Product Design
AQA Education
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
GCE A Level
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Mathematics
AQA Education
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
WJEC Eduqas Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology (Fashion and Textiles/Product Design)
WJEC-CBAC
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
GCE A Level
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning and Heat Pump Systems
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Civil Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Civil Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Building Services Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Building Services Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering – Toolmaker and Tool & Die Maintenance (Development Competence)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics A
OCR
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Mathematics
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Knowledge)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
Level 3 Extended Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Knowledge)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics B (MEI)
OCR
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
OAL Level 3 Diploma in Food Technology
Occupational Awards Limited
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance (Military)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Competence) – Machining
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Machining (Development Knowledge)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics
AQA Education
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
TQUK Level 3 Diploma in Design, Engineer, Construct! The Digital Built Environment (RQF)
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Cladding Operations (Construction)
ProQual Awarding Body
Level 3
Building and construction
  
SEG Awards ABC Level 3 Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Practice
Skills and Education Group Awards
Level 3
Engineering
  
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Statistics
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
GCE A Level
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Competence)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering – Technical Support Technician (Development Competence)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
OAL Level 3 Diploma in Food and Drink Engineering Maintenance
Occupational Awards Limited
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Roofing Occupations (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
PIABC Level 3 Diploma in Polymer Processing
PIABC Ltd
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Competence)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Knowledge)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering Survival Equipment Maintenance
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Heating and Ventilating Craftsperson Qualification (Industrial and Commercial
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
ProQual Level 3 Diploma in the Installation of Pipework Components in Construction
ProQual Awarding Body
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Rail Engineering Technician Knowledge
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Integrated Nuclear Engineering & Science (RQF)
Engineering Construction Industry Training Board
Level 3
Engineering
  
SQA Level 3 Diploma In Thermal Insulation
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
Level 3
Building and construction
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering – Fabricator (Development Competence)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
ProQual Level 3 Diploma in Welding Construction Pipework
ProQual Awarding Body
Level 3
Building and construction
  
SQA Level 3 Diploma in Jewellery Design and Manufacturing
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
Open Awards Level 3 Extended Certificate in Maritime Studies
Open Awards
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Construction Lifting, Positioning and Installing Structures, Plant and Equipment (RQF)
Engineering Construction Industry Training Board
Level 3
Engineering
  
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Construction Maintenance (RQF)
Engineering Construction Industry Training Board
Level 3
Engineering
  
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plastering (Construction)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Engineering
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Installing Engineering Construction Plant and Systems (RQF)
Engineering Construction Industry Training Board
Level 3
Engineering
  
ProQual Level 3 Diploma in Fabricating Steel Structures in Construction
ProQual Awarding Body
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Composites Engineering
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Engineering
  
GQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Thermal Insulation (Construction)
GQA Qualifications Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Boatbuilding (Advanced)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Engineering
  
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Design and Draughting (RQF)
Engineering Construction Industry Training Board
Level 3
Engineering
  
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Project Controls Practice and Techniques (RQF)
Engineering Construction Industry Training Board
Level 3
Engineering
  
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Tunnelling Operations – Tunnel Boring Machine Operator (Construction)
NOCN
Level 3
Building and construction
  
PAA\VQ-SET Level 3 Diploma for a Bulk Storage Operator (Technician)
PAA\VQSET
Level 3
Manufacturing technologies
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Mechatronics Maintenance Technician (Development Competence)
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Engineering
  
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Construction Plant or Machinery Maintenance (Construction)
ProQual Awarding Body
Level 3
Building and construction
  
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing – Painting & Decorating (Construction)
ProQual Awarding Body
Level 3
Building and construction
  
Pearson Edexcel Advanced Extension Award in Mathematics
Pearson Education Ltd
Level 3
Mathematics and statistics
  
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic Heating
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic Heating
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Building and construction
  
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Supervising Licensed Asbestos Removal (Construction)
ProQual Awarding Body
Level 3
Building and construction
  
BPEC Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic Heating
BPEC Certification Ltd
Level 3
Building and construction
  
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Marine Engineering (Advanced)
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3
Transportation operations and maintenance
  

 