Revealed: 576 ‘crucial’ qualifications assigned the DfE’s £400 funding uplift

Almost 600 qualifications for 16 to 18 year-old students that are “crucial for the Labour market” have been chosen to receive a £400 funding uplift by the Department for Education.

In November, the DfE announced that they would introduce a ‘High Value Courses Premium’ (HVCP) for certain subjects in addition to the per student unweighted base rate rising 4.7 per cent from £4,000 to £4,188.

Only substantial provision in the sectors of engineering, manufacturing technologies, transport operations and maintenance, building and construction, ICT for practitioners were eligible for the HVCP – which is £400 on top of the £4,188.

A list of 576 of qualifications in those sectors, all at level three, selected for the premium was released again by the DfE today.

The department reiterated that this is 16 to 19 funding to “encourage delivery of selected level 3 courses in subjects that are crucial for the labour market, lead to higher wage returns and, ultimately, a more productive economy”.

Here is the list in full: