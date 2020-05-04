Revealed: 576 ‘crucial’ qualifications assigned the DfE’s £400 funding uplift

Almost 600 qualifications for 16 to 18 year-old students that are “crucial for the Labour market” have been chosen to receive a £400 funding uplift by the Department for Education.
In November, the DfE announced that they would introduce a ‘High Value Courses Premium’ (HVCP) for certain subjects in addition to the per student unweighted base rate rising 4.7 per cent from £4,000 to £4,188.
Only substantial provision in the sectors of engineering, manufacturing technologies, transport operations and maintenance, building and construction, ICT for practitioners were eligible for the HVCP – which is £400 on top of the £4,188.
A list of 576 of qualifications in those sectors, all at level three, selected for the premium was released again by the DfE today.
The department reiterated that this is 16 to 19 funding to “encourage delivery of selected level 3 courses in subjects that are crucial for the labour market, lead to higher wage returns and, ultimately, a more productive economy”.
Here is the list in full:
|
Qualification title
|
Awarding organisation
|
Level
|
Sector subject area tier 2
|
Qualification type
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ in Domestic Natural Gas Maintenance
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Mathematics
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Mathematics
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
OCR Advanced GCE in Mathematics (MEI)
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
WJEC Advanced GCE in Mathematics
|
WJEC-CBAC
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
CCEA Advanced GCE in Mathematics
|
Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
OCR Advanced GCE in Mathematics
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Statistics
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Pure Mathematics
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
CCEA Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics
|
Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Pure Mathematics
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
OCR Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics (MEI)
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
OCR Advanced GCE in Pure Mathematics (MEI)
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
OCR Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
OCR Advanced GCE in Pure Mathematics
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
WJEC Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics
|
WJEC-CBAC
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
WJEC Advanced GCE in Pure Mathematics
|
WJEC-CBAC
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Computing
|
AIM Awards
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering
|
AIM Awards
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Computing
|
LASER Learning Awards
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering
|
LASER Learning Awards
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering
|
Cambridge Access Validating Agency
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Physics and Engineering
|
Cambridge Access Validating Agency
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering
|
Open Awards
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Electronic Engineering
|
Open Awards
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Computing and ICT
|
Open Awards
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Computing
|
Cambridge Access Validating Agency
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Maths and Engineering
|
One Awards (Formerly Open College Network North East Region)
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Computing
|
One Awards (Formerly Open College Network North East Region)
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Built Environment
|
One Awards (Formerly Open College Network North East Region)
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering
|
One Awards (Formerly Open College Network North East Region)
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering
|
Certa
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Computing
|
Certa
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Sustainable Construction and the Built Environment
|
Certa
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Computing
|
Open College Network West Midlands
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering
|
Open College Network West Midlands
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Electronics and Computer Engineering
|
Gateway Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering Science and Maths
|
Gateway Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering Science
|
Ascentis
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Construction and Civil Engineering
|
Open College Network West Midlands
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Information Technology)
|
LASER Learning Awards
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to Higher Education Diploma: Engineering combined with Construction
|
LASER Learning Awards
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Environmental Engineering)
|
Open Awards
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (ICT and Computing)
|
LASER Learning Awards
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Games Development)
|
Cambridge Access Validating Agency
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Built Environment)
|
Open College Network London Region
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Computing)
|
Open College Network London Region
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Construction and Civil Engineering)
|
LASER Learning Awards
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Computing and Electronics)
|
Cambridge Access Validating Agency
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Construction)
|
Ascentis
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Construction)
|
Open Awards
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Food Technology)
|
Ascentis
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Web Design and Digital Media)
|
Ascentis
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Building; Civil Engineering and Construction)
|
Open College Network West Midlands
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Construction and Built Environment)
|
Gateway Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Digital and Creative Media)
|
Certa
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Computing)
|
Open Awards
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Engineering)
|
Open College Network London Region
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Electronics and Computer Engineering)
|
Gateway Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Engineering Science and Maths)
|
Gateway Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Engineering)
|
Laser Learning Awards
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (IT and Product Design )
|
Gateway Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Engineering Science and Maths)
|
Gateway Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Computing)
|
Certa
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Engineering)
|
Certa
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Electronics with Software Engineering)
|
Gateway Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Computer Systems Engineering)
|
Gateway Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
Access to HE Diploma (Computer Science and Maths)
|
Gateway Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
QAA Access to Higher Education Diploma
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology: Systems and Control Technology
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
GCE A Level
|
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
GCE A Level
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology: Product Design (3-D Design)
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
GCE A Level
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology: Food Technology
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
GCE A Level
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology: Product Design (Textiles)
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
GCE A Level
|
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Electronics
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
GCE A Level
|
WJEC Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology
|
WJEC-CBAC
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
GCE A Level
|
WJEC Level 3 Advanced GCE in Electronics
|
WJEC-CBAC
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
GCE A Level
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
GCE A Level
|
Cambridge International Level 3 Pre-U Certificate in Mathematics (Principal)
|
Cambridge Assessment International Education
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
Cambridge International Level 3 Pre-U Certificate in Further Mathematics (Principal)
|
Cambridge Assessment International Education
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Shopfitting Bench Joinery
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Roof Slating and Tiling
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Wall and Floor Tiling
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Civil Engineering
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
PAA\VQSET Level 3 Diploma in Downstream Field Operations
|
PAA\VQSET
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
PAA\VQSET Level 3 Diploma in Downstream Control Room Operations
|
PAA\VQSET
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Manufacturing Engineering (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Operations and Maintenance Engineering (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Operations and Maintenance Engineering (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Manufacturing Engineering (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Engineering (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Engineering (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Engineering (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in IT (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in IT (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair Mechanical, Electrical and Trim (MET) Competence
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair Mechanical, Electrical and Trim (MET) Principles (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Motorcycle Maintenance and Repair Principles (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Motorcycle Maintenance and Repair Competence
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair Paint Principles (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Auto Electrical and Mobile Electrical Principles (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair Body Competence
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering – Power Plant Maintenance (Electrical) (NVQ)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering – Power Plant Maintenance (Control & Instrumentation) (NVQ)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering – Power Plant Maintenance (NVQ)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair Body Principles (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Heavy Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Competence
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair Paint Competence
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Heavy Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Competence
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Auto Electrical and Mobile Electrical Competence
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Heavy Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Heavy Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Competence
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Accident Repair Paint Competence
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Accident Repair Paint Principles
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in in Accident Repair Body Competence
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Competence
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Motorcycle Maintenance and Repair Principles
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Motorcycle Maintenance and Repair Competence
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Accident Repair MET Competence
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Business-Improvement Techniques
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Accident Repair Body Principles
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Accident Repair MET Principles
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Diploma in Civil Engineering for Technicians (Institution of Civil Engineers)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Technology
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering Technology
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Mechanical Engineering Technology
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Blacksmithing and Metalworking (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Blacksmithing and Metalworking (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Blacksmithing and Metalworking (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Professional Competence for IT and Telecoms Professionals
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering Technology (Progressive)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Mechanical Engineering Technology (Progressive)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Maintenance Engineering Technology (Progressive)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in ICT Systems Support
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Electrotechnical Services (Maintaining Electrotechnical Systems)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Installing Electrotechnical Systems and Equipment (Buildings, Structures and the Environment)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Electrotechnical Services (Electrical Maintenance)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in ICT Professional Competence
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Installing Electrotechnical Systems and Equipment (Buildings, Structures and the Environment)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Parts Principles (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Body Building Principles (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Sales Principles (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Fitting Supervisory Competence
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
SQA Level 3 Diploma In Shipping and Maritime Operations
|
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Parts Competence
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Body Building Competence
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Sales Competence
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Bus and Coach Engineering and Maintenance (Mechelec)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Lift Truck Maintenance and Repair Competence
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Lift Truck Maintenance and Repair Principles (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers and Leisure
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma for Gas Emergency First Call Operative
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure and Domestic Space Heating
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation: Core Skills and Knowledge
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Principles of Bus and Coach Engineering and Maintenance (Body) (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering – Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Engineering
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation: Core Skills and Knowledge
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma for Gas Emergency First Call Operative
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure and Domestic Space Heating
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure and Domestic Space Heating
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Maintenance: Water Heating and Wet Central Heating
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure, Domestic Space Heating, Water Heating, Wet Central Heating and Domestic Warm Air
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure, Domestic Space Heating, Water Heating and Wet Central Heating
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure and Domestic Space Heating
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Water Heating and Wet Central Heating
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation: Water Heating and Wet Central Heating
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure, Domestic Space Heating, Water Heating and Wet Central Heating
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers, Leisure, Domestic Space Heating, Water Heating, Wet Central Heating and Domestic Warm Air
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Cookers, Tumble Dryers and Leisure
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Domestic Space Heating
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Planned and Reactive Maintenance on Heating and Ventilating Systems
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Heating and Ventilating Industrial and Commercial Installation
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Marine Engineering
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Process Technology
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating (Gas Fired Water and Central Heating Appliances)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
PAA\VQSET Level 3 Diploma In Signmaking Technology
|
PAA\VQSET
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Parts Competence
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Parts Principles
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Electrical Power Engineering – Distribution and Transmission (Technical Knowledge)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Heating
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Heating (Gas Fired Water & Central Heating Appliances)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Installation and Commissioning
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating (Gas Fired Water & Central Heating Appliances)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Water Heating and Wet Central Heating
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Toolmaking
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
IMI Level 3 Extended Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Mechanical Manufacturing Engineering
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Marine Engineering
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Woodworking, Pattern and Model Making
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Automotive Engineering
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma for On-Aircraft Maintenance – Category A
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Aircraft Maintenance (Civil Aircraft Mechanical)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Aircraft Maintenance (Civil Aircraft Electrical and Avionics)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Aircraft Maintenance (Military Aircraft Electrical and Avionics)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Aircraft Maintenance (Military Aircraft Mechanical)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Aircraft Maintenance (Military Aircraft Weapons Maintenance)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Furniture Design and Making
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
CABWI Level 3 Diploma In Water Engineering
|
CABWI Awarding Body
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Maintenance
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Marine Construction, Systems Engineering and Maintenance
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering Survival Equipment Maintenance
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Furniture Restoration
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Engineering – Marine
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Motorsport Vehicle Maintenance and Repair (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Engineering Construction
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Electrical Power Engineering – Wind Turbine Maintenance (Technical Knowledge)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
IMI Level 3 Extended Diploma In Motorsport Vehicle Maintenance and Repair (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
FDQ Level 3 Diploma in Food Technology and Management
|
FDQ Limited
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Engineering – Weapons Engineering Maintenance
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Furnishings – Traditional Upholstery
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Furnishings – Modern Upholstery
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Wood Machining – CNC Machines
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Wood Machining
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Formwork
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Construction Occupations
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 90-credit Diploma in IT (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 90-credit Diploma in Engineering (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Engineering – Armourers
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Engineering – Military Vehicles
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Diploma in IT
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Diploma in IT
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Subsidiary Diploma in IT
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Vehicle Technology (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Technology (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Vehicle Technology (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Introductory Diploma in IT
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
SEG Awards ABC Level 3 Diploma In Fabrication and Welding Practice
|
Skills and Education Group Awards
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
PIABC Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Machining
|
PIABC Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Plumbing Studies
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Electrical Installations (Buildings and Structures)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heat Pump Systems
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Caravan and Motorhome Maintenance and Repair
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
BPEC NVQ Level 3 Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating (Gas Fired Water and Central Heating Appliances)
|
BPEC Certification Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 90-credit Diploma in Aviation Operations (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Aviation Operations (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Aviation Operations (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Aviation Operations (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Vehicle Damage Assessor Competence
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
GQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Trowel Occupations (Construction)
|
GQA Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Lantra Awards Level 3 Diploma in Work-based Fencing
|
Lantra Awards
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
BPEC Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating
|
BPEC Certification Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
FDQ Level 3 Diploma In Professional Bakery
|
FDQ Limited
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
BPEC Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Heating
|
BPEC Certification Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
GQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Decorative Finishing – Painting and Decorating
|
GQA Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing Painting and Decorating (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
IWFM Level 3 Diploma in Facilities Management
|
Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Trowel Occupations (Construction)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma for Assessors of Accident Damaged Vehicles
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Site Carpentry
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Bench Joinery
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Bricklaying
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
LCL Awards Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation: Core Skills and Knowledge
|
Logic Certification Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Metal Processing and Allied Operations
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Accessing Operations and Rigging (Construction)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Composite Engineering
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
SQA Level 3 Diploma In Maritime Studies: Officer of the Watch on Merchant Vessels of less than 3,000 gross tonnage (Near Coastal)
|
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Painting and Decorating
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Heating
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Site Carpentry (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Bricklaying (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Painting and Decorating (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Plastering (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Bench Joinery (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Stonemasonry – Banker (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing – Painting and Decorating (Construction)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Mastic Asphalting (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma In Electrical Installation
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
BPEC Level 3 Diploma In Plumbing Foundation
|
BPEC Certification Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Materials Processing and Finishing
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Engineering Technical Support
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Technical Support
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Extended NVQ Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Fabrication and Welding Engineering
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Maintenance
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma In Aeronautical Engineering
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Mechanical Manufacturing Engineering
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Technical Support
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Plastering
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 90-credit Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment (QCF)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
SQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Thermal Insulation (Construction)
|
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing – Painting and Decorating (Construction)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Shopfitting Joinery
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
TLM Level 3 Diploma in Open Systems Computing
|
The Learning Machine
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
NOCN Level 3 Diploma in Underpinning Knowledge for Heritage Skills (Construction): Traditional Craft Masonry
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Heritage Skills (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN Level 3 Diploma in Underpinning Knowledge for Heritage Skills (Construction): Traditional Wood Occupations
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
WCSM Level 3 Diploma In Manufacturing Spectacles
|
Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
ETCAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Engineering Technical Support
|
ETC Awards Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
ETCAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering
|
ETC Awards Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Construction Plant or Machinery Maintenance (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
FDQ Level 3 Diploma in Gourmet Food
|
FDQ Limited
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Electrical Power Engineering
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Maintenance
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Mechanical Manufacturing Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Ascentis Level 3 Diploma in Digital Learning Design
|
Ascentis
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Rail Engineering Overhead Line Construction
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Built Environment Design
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Blacksmithing
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Construction Plant or Machinery Maintenance (Construction) (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 Diploma in Construction Plant or Machinery Maintenance (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
SQA Level 3 Diploma In Jewellery Manufacturing CAD/CAM
|
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
SQA Level 3 Diploma In Jewellery and Silverware Manufacturing
|
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Preparing to Work in Renewable Energy Engineering
|
NCFE
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Jewellery Manufacturing CAD/CAM
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
IMI Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Construction Plant or Machinery Maintenance (Construction)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Jewellery and Silverware Manufacturing
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Classic Vehicle Restoration Principles (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Classic Vehicle Restoration Competence
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Stonemasonry
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
SQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Construction Contracting Operations
|
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
SQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Built Environment Design
|
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
GQA Level 3 Diploma In Occupational Work Supervision (Construction)
|
GQA Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Biology A
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma In Engineering Technology – Motorsport
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Engineering (720)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Engineering (540)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Constructing the Built Environment (720)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Constructing the Built Environment (540)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Certificate in Constructing the Built Environment
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Digital Technologies (720)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Certificate in Digital Technologies
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Certificate In Engineering
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Electrical Installation
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Engineering Technology
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Manufacturing Technologies
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Plumbing
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Computer Science
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
GCE A Level
|
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Certificate in Engineering
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Diploma in Engineering
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Foundation Diploma in Engineering
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Biology
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Vehicle Sales Competence
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Vehicle Sales Principles
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Biology B (Advancing Biology)
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Physics A
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Physics B (Advancing Physics)
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Physics
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Physics
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Computer Science
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
GCE A Level
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plant Installations – Hoist (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plant Installations – Tower Crane (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
WJEC Eduqas Level 3 Advanced GCE in Computer Science
|
WJEC-CBAC
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
GCE A Level
|
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Chemistry A
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Biology A (Salters-Nuffield)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Biology B
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Chemistry B (Salters)
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
WJEC Eduqas Level 3 Advanced GCE in Physics
|
WJEC-CBAC
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Constructing the Built Environment (1080)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
WJEC Eduqas Level 3 Advanced GCE in Chemistry
|
WJEC-CBAC
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Chemistry
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
WJEC Eduqas Level 3 Advanced GCE in Biology
|
WJEC-CBAC
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Chemistry
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Science
|
GCE A Level
|
EAL Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Engineering Technologies
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma In Engineering Technologies
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Engineering Technologies
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
AIM Qualifications Level 3 Diploma in Renewable Energy System Skills
|
AIM Qualifications
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
ETCAL Level 3 Diploma in Engineering
|
ETC Awards Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
ETA Level 3 Diploma In Process Technology
|
ETC Awards Limited
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Electrotechnical Qualification
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Professional Competence for IT and Telecoms Professionals
|
NCFE
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma In Gas Utilisation
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN Level 3 Diploma in Civil Engineering
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
OAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Furniture and Wood Processing Technician (CNC Machining)
|
Occupational Awards Limited
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
AQA Level 3 Foundation Technical Level Engineering
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
AQA Level 3 Technical Level Engineering: Mechatronic Engineering
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
AQA Level 3 Technical Level Engineering: Design Engineering
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Certificate in IT
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Introductory Diploma in IT
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Foundation Diploma in IT
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Diploma in IT
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair – Paint (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair – Body (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
AQA Level 3 Foundation Technical Level IT: Cyber Security
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
AQA Level 3 Foundation Technical Level IT: Scripting and App Programming
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
AQA Level 3 Foundation Technical Level IT: Technical Support
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
AQA Level 3 Technical Level IT: Cyber Security and Security Administration
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
AQA Level 3 Technical Level IT: Networking
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
AQA Level 3 Technical Level IT: Programming
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
AQA Level 3 Technical Level IT: User Support
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
TQUK Level 3 Diploma in ICT Professional Competence (RQF)
|
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Plumbing (450)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Bricklaying (450)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Auto-Electrical and Mobile Electrical Operations (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Electrical Installation (450)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair – Multi-Skilled (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Extended Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Heavy Vehicle Maintenance (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Diploma in Motorcycle Maintenance (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
IMI Level 3 Extended Diploma in Motorsport Maintenance (VRQ)
|
The Institute of the Motor Industry
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Business Information Systems
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computer Science
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computer Systems and Network Support
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computing for Creative Industries
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Computing
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Computing
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Computing
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
EAL Level 3 Electrotechnical Qualification
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Certificate in the Automotive Industry
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in the Automotive Industry (720)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
TQUK Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Thermal Insulation (Construction) (RQF)
|
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
TQUK Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations (Construction) (RQF)
|
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
TQUK Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing – Painting and Decorating (Construction) (RQF)
|
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
TQUK Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction) (RQF)
|
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Plastering (450)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Site Carpentry (450)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Architectural Joinery (450)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Painting and Decorating (450)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
TQUK Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plastering (Construction) (RQF)
|
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Information Technology
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Information Technology
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computer Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Manufacturing Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Computer Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Manufacturing Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 NationalFoundationDiploma in Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
NOCN Level 3 Diploma in Occupational Work Supervision (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
OAL Level 3 Diploma In Furnishings – Mattress Making
|
Occupational Awards Limited
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
OAL Level 3 Diploma In Furnishings – Modern Upholstery
|
Occupational Awards Limited
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
OAL Level 3 Diploma In Furniture Design and Making
|
Occupational Awards Limited
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
OAL Level 3 Diploma In Wood Machining – CNC Machines
|
Occupational Awards Limited
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
OAL Level 3 Diploma In Wood Machining
|
Occupational Awards Limited
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
TQUK Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Roofing Occupations (Construction) (RQF)
|
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
GQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Cladding Occupations (Construction)
|
GQA Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
GQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction)
|
GQA Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
GQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Roofing Occupations (Construction)
|
GQA Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Gateway Qualifications Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations (Construction)
|
Gateway Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Open College Network West Midlands Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Maintenance (Servicing Medical Equipment)
|
Open College Network West Midlands
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
ProQual Level 3 Diploma in Plant Maintenance (Construction)
|
ProQual Awarding Body
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering – Mechatronics Maintenance Technician (Development Competence)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Aviation Maintenance (Development Competence)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Certificate in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Aerospace and Aviation Engineering (Development Competence)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Award in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Aerospace and Aviation Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Aerospace and Aviation Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Mechatronics Technician) (Development Competence)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Aerospace Manufacturing (Development Competence)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Demolition (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing – Painting and Decorating (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Diploma in IT
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Diploma in Engineering
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plant Installations – Tower Crane (Construction)
|
ProQual Awarding Body
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plant Installations – Hoist (Construction)
|
ProQual Awarding Body
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Food and Drink Engineering Maintenance
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Aviation Maintenance (Development Competence)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Rail Engineering Technician Competence
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Rail Engineering Technician Knowledge
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Rail Engineering Technician Knowledge
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Rail Engineering Technician Competence
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computing
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Information Technology
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Information Technology
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
ICT practitioners
|
EAL Level 3 Technical Extended Diploma in Engineering Technologies
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Transport Planning
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Formwork (Construction)
|
ProQual Awarding Body
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
NOCN Level 3 Diploma in Plastering
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction)
|
ProQual Awarding Body
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology (Product Design)
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
GCE A Level
|
WJEC Eduqas Level 3 Advanced GCE in Electronics
|
WJEC-CBAC
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
GCE A Level
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Interior Systems – Ceiling Fixing (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
WJEC Level 3 Applied Diploma in Professional Construction Practice
|
WJEC-CBAC
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Construction and the Built Environment
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering – Product Design and Development Technician (Development Competence)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
NOCN Level 3 Diploma in Bricklaying
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Mathematics B (MEI)
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Machining (Development knowledge)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Mathematics A
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
TQUK Level 3 Diploma in Fashion and Textiles (RQF)
|
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology: Fashion and Textiles
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
GCE A Level
|
TLM Level 3 Diploma in User Skills in Cloud Systems and Services (ITQ)
|
The Learning Machine
|
Level 3
|
ICT for users
|
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology (Design Engineering / Fashion and Textiles / Product Design)
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
GCE A Level
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology: Product Design
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
GCE A Level
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Mathematics
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
WJEC Eduqas Level 3 Advanced GCE in Design and Technology (Fashion and Textiles/Product Design)
|
WJEC-CBAC
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
GCE A Level
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning and Heat Pump Systems
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Civil Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Civil Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Building Services Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Building Services Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering – Toolmaker and Tool & Die Maintenance (Development Competence)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics A
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Mathematics
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Knowledge)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Level 3 Extended Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Knowledge)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
OCR Level 3 Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics B (MEI)
|
OCR
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
OAL Level 3 Diploma in Food Technology
|
Occupational Awards Limited
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance (Military)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Competence) – Machining
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Machining (Development Knowledge)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
AQA Level 3 Advanced GCE in Further Mathematics
|
AQA Education
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
TQUK Level 3 Diploma in Design, Engineer, Construct! The Digital Built Environment (RQF)
|
Training Qualifications UK Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Cladding Operations (Construction)
|
ProQual Awarding Body
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
SEG Awards ABC Level 3 Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Practice
|
Skills and Education Group Awards
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Advanced GCE in Statistics
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
GCE A Level
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Competence)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering – Technical Support Technician (Development Competence)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
OAL Level 3 Diploma in Food and Drink Engineering Maintenance
|
Occupational Awards Limited
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Roofing Occupations (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
PIABC Level 3 Diploma in Polymer Processing
|
PIABC Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Competence)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Knowledge)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering Survival Equipment Maintenance
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Heating and Ventilating Craftsperson Qualification (Industrial and Commercial
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
ProQual Level 3 Diploma in the Installation of Pipework Components in Construction
|
ProQual Awarding Body
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Rail Engineering Technician Knowledge
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Integrated Nuclear Engineering & Science (RQF)
|
Engineering Construction Industry Training Board
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
SQA Level 3 Diploma In Thermal Insulation
|
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering – Fabricator (Development Competence)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
ProQual Level 3 Diploma in Welding Construction Pipework
|
ProQual Awarding Body
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
SQA Level 3 Diploma in Jewellery Design and Manufacturing
|
Scottish Qualifications Authority trading as SQA
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
Open Awards Level 3 Extended Certificate in Maritime Studies
|
Open Awards
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
|
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Construction Lifting, Positioning and Installing Structures, Plant and Equipment (RQF)
|
Engineering Construction Industry Training Board
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Construction Maintenance (RQF)
|
Engineering Construction Industry Training Board
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plastering (Construction)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Gas Engineering
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Installing Engineering Construction Plant and Systems (RQF)
|
Engineering Construction Industry Training Board
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
ProQual Level 3 Diploma in Fabricating Steel Structures in Construction
|
ProQual Awarding Body
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Composites Engineering
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
GQA Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Thermal Insulation (Construction)
|
GQA Qualifications Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Boatbuilding (Advanced)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Design and Draughting (RQF)
|
Engineering Construction Industry Training Board
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Project Controls Practice and Techniques (RQF)
|
Engineering Construction Industry Training Board
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
NOCN_Cskills Awards Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Tunnelling Operations – Tunnel Boring Machine Operator (Construction)
|
NOCN
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
PAA\VQ-SET Level 3 Diploma for a Bulk Storage Operator (Technician)
|
PAA\VQSET
|
Level 3
|
Manufacturing technologies
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Mechatronics Maintenance Technician (Development Competence)
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Engineering
|
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Construction Plant or Machinery Maintenance (Construction)
|
ProQual Awarding Body
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing – Painting & Decorating (Construction)
|
ProQual Awarding Body
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
Pearson Edexcel Advanced Extension Award in Mathematics
|
Pearson Education Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Mathematics and statistics
|
EAL Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic Heating
|
Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic Heating
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
ProQual Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Supervising Licensed Asbestos Removal (Construction)
|
ProQual Awarding Body
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
BPEC Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic Heating
|
BPEC Certification Ltd
|
Level 3
|
Building and construction
|
City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Marine Engineering (Advanced)
|
City and Guilds of London Institute
|
Level 3
|
Transportation operations and maintenance
Be the first to write a comment.