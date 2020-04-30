The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education has today launched a new apprentice satisfaction survey.

It comes a week after the Department for Education scrapped this year’s FE Choices learner satisfaction survey, which included apprentices, on the basis to do so would “reduce the impact and burden on the public during this [coronavirus] crisis”.

The IfATE’s online survey will be run by its panel of apprentices, which has recently recruited 20 new members.

Questions will focus on the duration and quality of training apprentices across the country are receiving as well as their end-point assessment experience.

They will also be asked for the average percentage of their working hours spent doing off-the-job training.

It will also ask apprentices for comments on the impact that Covid-19 is having on their learning.

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the IfATE, said: “I’m delighted that this new survey will help us to gather more information and feedback from apprentices than we have ever done before.”

She added that she would like to “welcome” the institute’s new apprentice panel members, who have joined six existing members staying on for a second year.

“They will play an important role in providing the institute, along with employers who help us develop new apprenticeships, with invaluable insight into the experiences of the people who matter most – the apprentices themselves,” Coupland said.

“This is more important than ever in these challenging times.”

The institute said each apprentice panel member has been tasked with supporting “apprenticeship standards related to their own apprenticeship, grouped into different ‘occupational routes’”.

They report to institute-run groups of employers who make decisions over the future of apprenticeships, known as “route panels”, as well as the IfATE’s board.

The apprentice satisfaction survey will close on 29 May. It can be viewed here: https://www.cognitoforms.com/InstituteForApprenticeships1/apprenticeshippanelsurvey.

