A list of 70 apprenticeship standards where permission has been granted to carry out end-point assessments remotely during the coronavirus pandemic has been released.
It includes the likes the level 3 bus and coach engineering technician, the level 3 gas network craftsperson and the level 5 marine pilot (in full below).
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, which published the list, said “temporary discretions or other flexibilities” have been agreed for the standards by its own officials or external quality assurance providers.
It does not detail what the flexibilities include, but writing in FE Week last week, the institute’s chief operating officer Rob Nitsch said: “Our guidance provides considerable flexibility that enables end-point assessment organisations to deliver end-point assessment more innovatively – for example, using technology to conduct observations or professional discussions remotely; and increasingly using remote proctoring technology to invigilate tests remotely.
“It is also possible to reorder assessment methods so that written tests or professional discussions can be taken now and the observation delivered later. This is, for example, the approach that has been agreed for the motor vehicle service and maintenance technician standard.”
The IfATE said it is continuing to work with EQA providers to confirm where other standards require such measures, and as these are confirmed “we will update this table to reflect the latest position”.
Full list of standards where EPA flexibilities have been agreed so far:
Accountancy/taxation professional
Actuarial technician
Associate project manager
Animal care and welfare assistant
Business administrator
Bus and coach engineering technician
Chartered manager (degree)
Commercial procurement and supply (formerly Public sector commercial professional)
Community sport and health officer
Custody and detention officer
Cyber intrusion analyst
Cyber security technologist
Data analyst
Digital marketer
Digital support technician
Electrical / electronic technical support engineer (degree)
Emergency services contact handler
Engineering construction pipefitter
Engineering design and draughtsperson
Equine groom
Express delivery operative
Financial adviser
Financial services customer adviser
Financial services professional
Furniture manufacturer
Gas network craftsperson
Healthcare science practitioner (degree)
Healthcare support worker
Heavy vehicle service and maintenance technician
Hospitality manager
Improvement practitioner
Infrastructure technician
Insurance practitioner
Insurance professional
IS Business Analyst
Junior estate agent
Land-based service engineer
Leisure duty manager
Maintenance and operations engineering technician
Marine pilot
Marketing executive
Marketing manager
Metal recycling operative
Motor vehicle service and maintenance technician (light vehicle)
Nursing associate
Operations departmental manager
Product design and development engineer (degree)
Professional accounting/taxation technician
Property maintenance operative
Public service operational delivery officer
Recruitment Consultant
Recruitment Resourcer
Registered nurse
Relationship Manager (Banking)
Retail manager
Retail team leader
Senior compliance / risk specialist
Senior equine groom
Senior healthcare support worker
Senior investment / commercial banking professional
Software developer
Stockperson (beef, pigs, sheep, dairy)
Supply chain practioner
Teacher
Team leader / supervisor
Travel consultant
Utilities Engineering Technicians
Unified communications technician
Water process technician
Workplace pensions
