A list of 70 apprenticeship standards where permission has been granted to carry out end-point assessments remotely during the coronavirus pandemic has been released.

It includes the likes the level 3 bus and coach engineering technician, the level 3 gas network craftsperson and the level 5 marine pilot (in full below).

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, which published the list, said “temporary discretions or other flexibilities” have been agreed for the standards by its own officials or external quality assurance providers.

It does not detail what the flexibilities include, but writing in FE Week last week, the institute’s chief operating officer Rob Nitsch said: “Our guidance provides considerable flexibility that enables end-point assessment organisations to deliver end-point assessment more innovatively – for example, using technology to conduct observations or professional discussions remotely; and increasingly using remote proctoring technology to invigilate tests remotely.

“It is also possible to reorder assessment methods so that written tests or professional discussions can be taken now and the observation delivered later. This is, for example, the approach that has been agreed for the motor vehicle service and maintenance technician standard.”

The IfATE said it is continuing to work with EQA providers to confirm where other standards require such measures, and as these are confirmed “we will update this table to reflect the latest position”.

Full list of standards where EPA flexibilities have been agreed so far:

Accountancy/taxation professional

Actuarial technician

Associate project manager

Animal care and welfare assistant

Business administrator

Bus and coach engineering technician

Chartered manager (degree)

Commercial procurement and supply (formerly Public sector commercial professional)

Community sport and health officer

Custody and detention officer

Cyber intrusion analyst

Cyber security technologist

Data analyst

Digital marketer

Digital support technician

Electrical / electronic technical support engineer (degree)

Emergency services contact handler

Engineering construction pipefitter

Engineering design and draughtsperson

Equine groom

Express delivery operative

Financial adviser

Financial services customer adviser

Financial services professional

Furniture manufacturer

Gas network craftsperson

Healthcare science practitioner (degree)

Healthcare support worker

Heavy vehicle service and maintenance technician

Hospitality manager

Improvement practitioner

Infrastructure technician

Insurance practitioner

Insurance professional

IS Business Analyst

Junior estate agent

Land-based service engineer

Leisure duty manager

Maintenance and operations engineering technician

Marine pilot

Marketing executive

Marketing manager

Metal recycling operative

Motor vehicle service and maintenance technician (light vehicle)

Nursing associate

Operations departmental manager

Product design and development engineer (degree)

Professional accounting/taxation technician

Property maintenance operative

Public service operational delivery officer

Recruitment Consultant

Recruitment Resourcer

Registered nurse

Relationship Manager (Banking)

Retail manager

Retail team leader

Senior compliance / risk specialist

Senior equine groom

Senior healthcare support worker

Senior investment / commercial banking professional

Software developer

Stockperson (beef, pigs, sheep, dairy)

Supply chain practioner

Teacher

Team leader / supervisor

Travel consultant

Utilities Engineering Technicians

Unified communications technician

Water process technician

Workplace pensions