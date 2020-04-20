DfE fears not all providers able to submit funding data

The monthly data return to claim FE funding, known as the individualised learner record (ILR), need only be returned if providers “have the resources available to do so”, the Department for Education has said.

A list of data collections and services which will be cancelled or paused owing to the coronavirus pandemic was published this afternoon by the department.

It said that the collection of the ILR remains “open”, and providers are “asked to submit the return if they have the resources available to do so”.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency said for the previous return, due 6 April, that providers are working through “exceptional circumstances due to Covid-19” and this “might make it difficult to meet the deadline”.

Any providers that could not meet the deadline were asked to contact the agency by emailing sde.servicedesk@education.gov.uk.

The next ILR submission deadline, which is the ninth nine of the 2019/20 academic year, is 6 May.

FE Week has asked the DfE what happens to payments if providers cannot submit their ILR.