The remits of the new ministerial team at the Department for Education have been confirmed following Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit reshuffle.

For FE, the new line-up includes the first dedicated apprenticeships and skills minister since Anne Milton’s resignation last July. Gavin Williamson remains as education secretary.

Here is your guide to the ministers and their responsibilities.

Gavin Williamson, education secretary

Williamson retains the same broad set of responsibilities across the Department for Education.

Early years

Children’s social care

Teacher recruitment and retention

The school curriculum

School improvement

Academies and free schools

Further education

Apprenticeships and skills

Higher education

Gillian Keegan, apprenticeships and skills minister

Keegan, the MP for Chichester, is a parliamentary under secretary of state – one rank below that of the minister of state role that her predecessor, Anne Milton, held. Despite this, her responsibilities remain mostly the same.

Strategy for post-16 education (jointly with Michelle Donelan)

Technical education and skills including T Levels and qualifications review

Apprenticeships including traineeships

Further education workforce

Further education provider market including quality and improvement and further education efficiency

Adult education, including the National Retraining Scheme and basic skills

Institutes of Technology and National Colleges

Reducing the number of young people who are not in education, employment or training

Careers education, information and guidance including the Careers Enterprise Company

Michelle Donelan, universities minister

Donelan previously shared some responsibility for FE as a parliamentary under secretary of state prior to Johnson’s latest reshuffle. She has now been promoted to a minister of state for universities.

Strategy for post-16 education (jointly with Gillian Keegan)

Universities and higher education reform

Higher education student finance (including the Student Loans Company)

Widening participation in higher education

Quality of higher education and the Teaching Excellence Framework

International education strategy including education exports international students and technology in education (Edtech)

Opportunity Areas programme

Nick Gibb, schools minister

Gibb’s responsibilities remain broadly the same, with a few small changes.

For example, he now has responsibility for support for raising school standards, previously part of the academies minister’s portfolio, and early education curriculum and teaching quality.

He has also given up responsibility for tackling bullying and alternative provision, both of which are now a job for children’s minister Vicky Ford.

Recruitment and retention of teachers and school leaders (including initial teacher training, qualifications and professional development)

Supporting a high-quality teaching profession and reducing teacher workload

Teaching Regulation Agency

Admissions and school transport

School revenue funding, including the national funding formula

Curriculum and qualifications (including links with Ofqual)

Standards and Testing Agency and primary assessment

School accountability and inspection (including links with Ofsted)

Support for raising school standards

School sport

Pupil premium

Relationships, sex, and health education; and personal, social, health and economic education

Behaviour and attendance and exclusions

Early education curriculum and teaching quality

Baroness Berridge, academies minister

Baroness Berridge, who has replaced Lord Agnew, retains many of her predecessor’s responsibilities.

She has also officially taken on responsibilities for safeguarding in schools, previously the remit of the children’s minister, and school efficiency and departmental efficiency and commercial, though the latter two were unofficially in Agnew’s remit before.

However, she has given up responsibility for school improvement.

Free schools, university technical colleges and studio schools

Academies and multi-academy trusts, including governance

Faith schools

Independent schools

Home education and supplementary schools

Intervention in underperforming schools, including trust capacity funds

School capital investment (including pupil place planning, new school places and school condition)

Counter extremism and integration in schools

Safeguarding in schools and post-16 settings

School efficiency

Departmental efficiency and commercial

Vicky Ford, children’s minister

Like previous children’s ministers, Vicky Ford’s portfolio does cover a number of issues important to the schools community.

Her schools-related policy areas include SEND, alternative provision, free school meals and bullying.