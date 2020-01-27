Robert Halfon re-elected as education committee chair

Robert Halfon has been re-elected unopposed as the chair of the Parliamentary education committee.

The Conservative MP’s re-election was confirmed in the House of Commons today by deputy speaker Eleanor Laing.

Halfon, a former skills minister who served in the role from 2017 to 2019, said it was a “true honour” to have been re-elected.

A true honour to have been re-elected as the Chair of the Education Select Committee. pic.twitter.com/iMvxWjcxnn — Robert Halfon MP -Working Hard for Harlow- (@halfon4harlowMP) January 27, 2020

The Harlow MP confirmed his intention to seek re-election last December, saying he would run “on a platform of the education ladder of opportunity, with rungs on skills, social justice, standards and support for the profession”.

In the end, the politician didn’t have to campaign too hard. No other MPs stood against him, so he was automatically re-elected today.