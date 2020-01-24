FE Week is coordinating a campaign for the UK to host WorldSkills in 2027.
The chief executive of WordSkills UK used this paper earlier in January to suggest that their organisation was starting to look at whether we could host a future competition.
We believe this would be an amazing opportunity for our sector and the UK to play host to the global skills community.
A bid is an opportunity for our sector to truly think big and demonstrate a bold ambition. We can exploit the process of bidding, and hopefully hosting, as a catalyst for change. Adopting an ambition to implement international benchmarking across the sector and thus creating a stronger economic future for more young people.
Winning the bid would also see the UK host ministers and, business and education leaders from across the globe as part of an international skills summit. A platform from which we can demonstrate we are developing the skills needed to attract investment and subsequently jobs for our highly-skilled learners.
The next step for government is to announce their support of a feasibility study, which of course will require public money and time. The Secretary of State appears to be supportive, in principle, but he will need some encouragement. That’s where the sector and your stakeholders come in!
Show your support for the UK to host WorldSkills 2027 on social media using #BackABid and by leaving a comment at the end of this post. FE Week will collate these responses and present them to the education secretary, Gavin Williamson at the end of February.
Derek Jenkins
January 24, 2020 at 9:06 am
Hi
I support the world-skills 2027 event to be held in the UK, as an educator working within FE I would welcome the opportunity to motivate and extend my learners learning experience and progression opportunities
Rhiannon Hughes
January 24, 2020 at 9:24 am
I think this is an excellent proposal for the UK to support. Look at the difference that the 2012 Olympics made to the country in terms of sport involvement and created so many opportunities for such a cross section of society and the legacy is still prominent today. The Worldskills 2027 in the UK could potentially create a wave of vocational support across a range of sectors and diverse communities that would benefit so many young people, whether in the early stages of the competition or in the final stages. As a Deputy Principal of a general FE college, I believe this is a fantastic opportunity for the FE Sector and the Country as a whole.
charlotte bosworth
January 24, 2020 at 9:27 am
To have the chance to directly showcase the fantastic skills, along with the Employers and young people who benefit from our skills system in the UK seems to much of a fantastic opportunity to miss #backthebid
Jo Maher
January 24, 2020 at 1:52 pm
I fully support a bid to host WorldSkills in the UK. Having worked with the amazing Team UK firsthand over a numbers of years and in my role as a college Principal, I have witnessed the world class standards we can achieve
and how we can inspire young people. Skills are at the heart of a vibrant economy and we need to collectively raise aspirations and the profile of our talented young people as they will drive future growth.
Carole Stott
January 24, 2020 at 2:34 pm
What a fabulous opportunity for skills UK this would be. It will provide the focus on world class skills that we need right now. It will inspire and motivate not only our young people, who may get the opportunity to complete, but also their families, friends, employers and communities who support them, as well as the whole skills system. It will showcase the world-class skills standards of the UK, potentially encouraging all sorts of inward investment and trade.
As former Chair of WorldSkills UK I have witnessed at close quarters the positive impact of the UK competing on the international stage, and the respect we gain from our international partners and competitors. For us to host the international competition would magnify that impact at a time when we really need to accelerate the momentum and recognition of the importance and value of skills.