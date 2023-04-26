Education Week Jobs

Save 20% on Job Listings Quote Subscriber name when booking

Education Week Jobs is a digital recruitment service that offers an affordable solution for schools, colleges, training providers and educational institutions to fill positions in leadership, management, teaching and administration.

We are brought to you by two prominent digital newspapers in the education sector, Schools Week and FE Week. Education Week Jobs utilises digital solutions to advertise job vacancies to a highly engaged audience interested in education.

As a subscriber to FE Week, your organisation can obtain a 20% discount on job listings. Simply ask the person responsible in your organisation for arranging job adverts to quote the name of the subscriber when placing an advert to obtain the discount.