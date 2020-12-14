MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 337

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
Olivia Bussey, Board member, Federation of Awarding Bodies
Start date: December 2020
Concurrent job: Head of quality and compliance; Ofqual responsible officer, NCC Education
Interesting fact: She enjoys long runs on Saturdays, and a cool down straight after by working on random dance routines
James Russell, Executive director for funding and performance, Barnsley College
Start date: December 2020
Previous job: Director, Omnia Information Management (education consultancy)
Interesting fact: As a rare record collector, he regularly contributes to magazines, websites and fan publications
Shaid Mahmood, Chair, Association of Colleges
Start date: December 2020
Concurrent job: Chief officer for communities, Leeds City Council; Chair, Luminate Education Group
Interesting fact: He’s been a football coach for 15 years
David Gallagher, Board member, Federation of Awarding Bodies
Start date: December 2020
Concurrent job: Chief executive, NCFE
Interesting fact: He once appeared on a “dodgy” Channel 4 game show called CrossFire – described as Crystal Maze with paintball guns – and was the only team member to survive the full episode
Andy Dobson, Principal, Halesowen College
Start date: January 2021
Previous job: Principal, Kidderminster College
Interesting fact: He once came second in an international mountain race; he says because the Russian team went up in a cable car
Be the first to write a comment.