MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 337

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Olivia Bussey, Board member, Federation of Awarding Bodies

Start date: December 2020

Concurrent job: Head of quality and compliance; Ofqual responsible officer, NCC Education

Interesting fact: She enjoys long runs on Saturdays, and a cool down straight after by working on random dance routines

James Russell, Executive director for funding and performance, Barnsley College

Start date: December 2020

Previous job: Director, Omnia Information Management (education consultancy)

Interesting fact: As a rare record collector, he regularly contributes to magazines, websites and fan publications

Shaid Mahmood, Chair, Association of Colleges

Start date: December 2020

Concurrent job: Chief officer for communities, Leeds City Council; Chair, Luminate Education Group

Interesting fact: He’s been a football coach for 15 years

David Gallagher, Board member, Federation of Awarding Bodies

Start date: December 2020

Concurrent job: Chief executive, NCFE

Interesting fact: He once appeared on a “dodgy” Channel 4 game show called CrossFire – described as Crystal Maze with paintball guns – and was the only team member to survive the full episode

Andy Dobson, Principal, Halesowen College

Start date: January 2021

Previous job: Principal, Kidderminster College

Interesting fact: He once came second in an international mountain race; he says because the Russian team went up in a cable car