Campaign launched to encourage learners to respond to DfE's level 3 and below review

The awarding body that runs BTECs has launched a campaign to encourage students to respond to the government’s level 3 and below technical qualifications consultation.

Backed by former skills minister Anne Milton, “Your Future, Your Choice” has gone live today on Pearson’s website, aiming to give young and adult learners the “opportunity to voice their opinions on what they want for their future education”.

It comes amid a Department for Education review that plans to limit funding for applied general qualifications, such as BTECs, that compete with T Levels and A-levels by 2023.

The DfE claims there is currently a “confusing landscape” of over 12,000 courses on offer to young people at level 3 and below, with multiple qualifications in the same subject areas available – many of which are “poor quality and offer little value to students or employers”.

As well as Milton, who was in post when the DfE first announced the review in March 2019, “Your Future, Your Choice” is backed by five-time Olympic medallist gymnast Max Whitlock.

A Pearson spokesperson explained that the campaign will be giving students, educators and employers the “chance to read more about the government’s proposals for post-16 qualifications, encouraging them to respond directly to the DfE consultation running until January 15 in the case of educators and employers, and encouraging students to share their BTEC success stories with us on social media with #YourFutureYourChoice or submit longer ones on our website”.

They added that while Pearson supports the introduction of T Levels and shares the government’s vision for “outstanding outcomes for every learner”, the awarding body also thinks “offering learners a choice in what qualification suits their career aspirations best is the right way to support them and the UK economy – both now and in the future.

“BTECs have been at the heart of national need for many years and continue to transform lives and careers. We’re encouraging young or adult learners to have their say on their future education options.”

To mark the launch of their campaign, Pearson has also published research that found nine in ten young students believe it’s important for there to be a wide choice of options available to help prepare them for their futures.