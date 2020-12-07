MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 336

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Palvinder Singh, Trustee, Education and Training Foundation

Start date: December 2020

Concurrent job: Group deputy principal, Kidderminster College, NCG

Interesting fact: He once attended a wedding at Vatican City

Lynette Leith, Trustee, Education and Training Foundation

Start date: December 2020

Concurrent job: Assistant principal for technical and vocational studies, Newham Sixth Form College

Interesting fact: She trekked on the Great Wall of China for seven days to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust

Gavin Batty, Vice principal for technical and professional education, Barnsley College

Start date: January 2021

Previous job: Director of curriculum and operations, Leeds City College

Interesting fact: He has competed in national swimming championships and starred in the Royal Life Saving Society national pool lifeguard training manual

Stuart Galloway Security sector product manager, NOCN Group

Start date: November 2020

Previous job: Senior associate, WSG Associates

Interesting fact: He enjoys playing walking football