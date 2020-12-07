MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 336

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
Palvinder Singh, Trustee, Education and Training Foundation
Start date: December 2020
Concurrent job: Group deputy principal, Kidderminster College, NCG
Interesting fact: He once attended a wedding at Vatican City
Lynette Leith, Trustee, Education and Training Foundation
Start date: December 2020
Concurrent job: Assistant principal for technical and vocational studies, Newham Sixth Form College
Interesting fact: She trekked on the Great Wall of China for seven days to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust
Gavin Batty, Vice principal for technical and professional education, Barnsley College
Start date: January 2021
Previous job: Director of curriculum and operations, Leeds City College
Interesting fact: He has competed in national swimming championships and starred in the Royal Life Saving Society national pool lifeguard training manual
Stuart Galloway Security sector product manager, NOCN Group
Start date: November 2020
Previous job: Senior associate, WSG Associates
Interesting fact: He enjoys playing walking football
