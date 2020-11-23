MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 334

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
Alexandra Miles, Governor, Selby College
Start date: September 2020
Concurrent job: Managing director, West Yorkshire Learning Providers
Interesting fact: She reached the final stage of the England Squad Netball trials under-18 in 1993
Anne-Marie Francis, Vice principal of quality and curriculum, Loughborough College
Start date: Early 2021
Previous job: Vice principal, Stockport College
Interesting fact: She previously worked as a voice actor, including for a Ford Transit advert
Patricia Denham, Interim vice principal, Highbury College Portsmouth
Start date: September 2020
Previous job: Specialist FE advisor/consultant, PRTD
Interesting fact: She is a former Highbury College student
