MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 334

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Alexandra Miles, Governor, Selby College

Start date: September 2020

Concurrent job: Managing director, West Yorkshire Learning Providers

Interesting fact: She reached the final stage of the England Squad Netball trials under-18 in 1993

Anne-Marie Francis, Vice principal of quality and curriculum, Loughborough College

Start date: Early 2021

Previous job: Vice principal, Stockport College

Interesting fact: She previously worked as a voice actor, including for a Ford Transit advert

Patricia Denham, Interim vice principal, Highbury College Portsmouth

Start date: September 2020

Previous job: Specialist FE advisor/consultant, PRTD

Interesting fact: She is a former Highbury College student