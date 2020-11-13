Six “leading skills and labour market economists” have today been appointed to the Department for Education’s new skills and productivity board.

Led by chair Stephen van Rooyen, an executive vice president at international broadcaster Sky, the team will aim to provide independent “expert advice” on how courses and qualifications should align to the skills that employers need post-Covid-19.

In a letter to the chair, education secretary Gavin Williamson said the board should prioritise answering the following questions over the next 12 months:

Which areas of the economy face the most significant skills mismatches or present growing areas of skills need?

Can the board identify the changing skills needs of several priorityareas within the economy over the next 5-10 years?

How can skills and the skills system promote productivity growth inareas of the country that are poorer performing economically?

The DfE will also “welcome the board’s advice on what ‘good’ looks like across the globe”.

Williamson said the evidence and analysis the board produces will play a “significant part in addressing the most pressing gaps in our knowledge and understanding of the labour market, helping to rebuild our economy post-Covid-19 and deliver a bold skills agenda”.

The six members are: