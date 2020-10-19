MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 330

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Jane Ide, Chief executive, Creative & Cultural Skills

Start date: November 2020

Current job: Chief executive, NAVCA

Interesting fact: Formerly a registrar of births, deaths, and marriages, she oversaw the marriages of a reformed bigamist, a Catholic priest, and the lead singer of Def Leppard (though not all on the same day)

Jim Sharpe, Principal, Dv8 Sussex

Start date: September 2020

Previous job: Principal, East Sussex College Hastings

Interesting fact: He is a keen south coast surfer

Air Commodore Suzanne Natalie Perkins CBE, Principal, Brockenhurst College

Start date: January 2021

Current job: Deputy commander and chief of staff, British Forces Cyprus

Interesting fact: She has recently been awarded a CBE in the delayed Queen’s Birthday Honours for her contribution in Cyprus and to the RAF over more than 30 years