A flexibility that allows apprentices to take their end-point assessment before their functional skills exam is set to be reintroduced, FE Week understands.

It follows an investigation by this publication that found thousands of apprentices “stuck in limbo” as awarding bodies struggle to adapt their functional skills assessments in the face of Covid-19.

Ministers are understood to be sympathetic to the situation and are looking at ways to mitigate this impact.

While there is currently no suggestion that Ofqual will return to centre-assessed grades for functional skills – as many training providers have called for – flexibilities are expected to be extended to apprenticeship rules.

In May, the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education announced a temporary flexibility that enabled apprentices who would otherwise be stuck at gateway to take EPA ahead of receiving their functional skills qualification, which was calculated following the cancellation of exams due to Covid-19, later on in the summer.

The rule applied to all apprentices due to take a functional skills test and receive a result between 20 March and 31 July.

FE Week understands minister Gillian Keegan has now ordered the IfATE to partly reintroduce this flexibility – allowing apprentices to sit their end-point assessment before their functional skills exam.

A timeframe for implementing this is not yet known.

It is also understood that the government will extend the regulation end date for legacy functional skills qualifications, which currently have a deadline of 31 December.

Since 1 August 2020, Ofqual has banned the use of centre-assessed grades for all vocational and technical qualifications, including functional skills.

All functional skills exams must now either be sat in the traditional manner, or awarding bodies must adapt their assessment arrangements to mitigate any impact of the pandemic.

But coming up with an adapted assessment solution for all affected learners has been an issue for most awarding bodies, with remote or ‘at-home’ assessments some way off being made available. Many apprentices are being instructed to work from home in line with government guidelines and are being instructed not to travel to centres for exams due to risk of spreading Covid-19.

Some workplaces that are open will not allow assessors to visit as their employees are having to use all available space which is restricted because of social distancing and safety measures. This is a particular issue in the health and care sectors.

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers estimates that tens of thousands of functional skills exams, mostly for apprentices but also for some learners funded by the adult education budget, could be delayed from now until Christmas as a result.

Jill Whittaker, the managing director of independent provider HIT Training, previously told FE Week there is a particularly urgent need to act on this now as learners on legacy qualifications, which are about to expire, will “miss the opportunity to achieve their functional skills and will be forced to enrol on the reformed functional skills”.