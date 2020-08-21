Pearson confirm final deadline for revised BTEC grades

All BTEC results will be ready by next Friday, awarding body Pearson has said, adding that level 3 results will be available from next Tuesday.

This comes after Pearson committed an eleventh-hour U-turn and said results for levels 1 to 3 were to be regraded, less than a day before students were due to receive level 1 and 2 grades and after level 3 BTECs had already been delayed.

Pearson’s senior vice president for BTEC and apprenticeships Cindy Rampersaud wrote in the email to schools and colleges: “We promised to share an update with you as soon as we could on timings and I am now able to confirm all eligible results will be available by August 28.

“We are reviewing results at level 3, including those with UCAS requirements, as an absolute priority and will start releasing those to schools/colleges from August 25.”

Pearson has reminded centres to ensure they have submitted all the necessary internal assessment grades to ensure final grades are awarded.