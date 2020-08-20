Top results at A-level almost double under new system

The proportion of A*s awarded to A-level pupils has almost doubled – revised results released today show.

Exams regulator Ofqual has released data on GCSE and A-levels today after the government U-turned to award pupils their centre-assessed grade or the grade calculated for them by exam boards – whichever is higher.

The data shows the percentage of A* grades has risen from 7.7 per cent in 2019, to 14.3 per cent in 2020.

Under the calculated grade system, the results of which were released last week, the percentage of A* grades only rose to 8.9 per cent.

Today’s data shows there have been increases in all grades on last year, including grade C or above, which have risen from 75.5 per cent to 87.5 per cent – a rise of 12 percentage points.

Grades A and above have risen from 25.2 per cent in 2019 to 38.1 per cent in 2020; while the proportion of B or above grades has risen from 51.1 per cent to 65.4 per cent.

At AS-level, the number of C or above grades has risen from 56.9 per cent to 73 per cent. And the number of A-grades, the highest grade a student can receive in that qualification, has risen seven percentage points from 20.1 per cent to 27.1 per cent.