500 students still awaiting BTEC results

There are still 500 BTEC results “outstanding,” the chief executive of Association of Colleges said this morning.

Speaking to ITV’s This Morning, David Hughes said those students would get their results today or tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Pearson, the BTEC awarding body, said: “We are aware that some students are still waiting to receive their Level 3 BTEC results. We apologise for any stress and frustration this may have caused. We are working closely with the students and colleges involved to look into this urgently and provide any outstanding results as soon as we can.”

It comes after delays in the release of the results, which had been due last Thursday and awarding body Pearson has put down to some colleges and schools submitting student information after their deadlines.

Exams regulator Ofqual yesterday tried to explain why the results for vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) like BTECs had been delayed, saying they are “structured differently to A levels and GCSEs, and so the approach to awarding results has been different”.

Whereas A-level and GCSE results were calculated using teacher-assessed grades, VTQ results have been arrived at using evidence of work completed during the course, or even taken from adapted assessments taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.