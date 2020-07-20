Pearson is really pleased to announce, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), the development of the first BTEC Higher National qualifications in Cloud Computing.

Cloud Computing has become an extremely desired skill for employers over recent years, with demand for skilled talent rising month after month. It is now one of the top ‘hard skills’ that companies seek. The World Economic Forum reports 133 million jobs will be created in the industry by 2022. The Covid crisis has also shone a light on just how critical Cloud Computing is to our new, virtual world – powering many of the applications we’re relying on to go about our daily lives.

So the launch later this year, following validation and approval, is extremely timely. These new Level 4 and Level 5 qualifications will help address the skills gap in the industry across the globe. Companies will have access to a wider pool of skilled Cloud Computing talent, while graduates will gain a new route into employment in this exciting field. In addition to new Pearson providers, any of our 500+ Pearson Approved Centres in 50 countries worldwide will be able to offer these qualifications, including across the Middle East, South-East Asia and Europe.

BTEC Higher Nationals are designed to provide the relevant expert subject knowledge and academic rigour of UK higher education, combined with practical skills for the industry they serve. With these qualifications under their belt, students can either go straight into employment and/or progress to a university degree.

We are always challenging ourselves to find new and innovative ways to make sure our qualifications are as focused as possible on giving our students a direct route into successful careers. AWS Educate is Amazon’s global initiative to provide students and educators with resources for building skills in cloud technology. Through this, they’re providing us with their expert knowledge and industry endorsement, as well as supporting us to deliver the qualifications through a comprehensive package of cloud computing learning resources. These resources are mapped to in-demand IT jobs and will be available to our approved Higher National Cloud Computing providers. As with all our BTECs, we are also working with other external parties within the cloud computing sector, including academics, professional body representatives, tutors and employers, ensuring the qualifications meet industry needs.

The new Level 4 Higher National Certificate (HNC) will give students a sound knowledge of the fundamentals of this specialist area of computing, alongside training in different approaches to problem solving. The Level 5 Higher National Diploma (HND) will provide a specialist focus by providing a choice of three pathways in Cloud Support, Cyber Security and Software Development, designed to support progression into the workplace in a specific cloud role (such as a Cloud Support Engineer, Cyber Security Engineer and Software Developer).

We look forward to working with AWS to develop these career-focused qualifications and to give students the knowledge and skills to follow a pathway into a job or progress to a degree in this important sector. There is a real industry need for higher technical qualifications such as these around the world, and we are pleased to be helping to fill a skills gap in a growing field.

For more information on BTEC Higher Nationals, please our qualifications page.