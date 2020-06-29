MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 322

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Philip Johnson, Chair, LTE Group

Start date: June 2020

Previous job: Partner at Deloitte

Interesting fact: Philip started his career as the office boy in a small accounting practice in Manchester.

James Lane, Sector Manager Digital, NCFE

Start date: April 2020

Previous job: Training Director at Hypestar

Interesting fact: James’ career in digital and education has taken him to the USA, Canada, Mexico and the UK.

Arif Patel, Governor, Blackburn College

Start date: April 2020

Concurrent job: Associate Director of Technology-enabled Care, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust

Interesting fact: He possesses experience in research, application, procurement and maintenance of medical devices.