MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 321

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Martin Gray, Board member, Education Training Collective

Start date: May 2020

Concurrent job: Director of Children’s Services, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council

Interesting fact: Martin has done both a skydive and bungee jump

Carol Thomas, Principal, Coventry College

Start date: August 2020

Previous job: Group Director of Curriculum and Performance, Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group

Interesting fact: Carol was awarded the ‘most hilarious moment’ on a trek to climb Mount Kilimanjaro after the camp was woken up one night by screams of ‘get it off me’ when a giant furry caterpillar decided to take a nap stretched across her face

Shru Morris, Governor, Blackburn College

Start date: April 2020

Previous job: Chief Executive Officer, Napthens LLP

Interesting fact: She started life as a chartered accountant and had many education clients including FE colleges and academies