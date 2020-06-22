MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 321

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
Martin Gray, Board member, Education Training Collective
Start date: May 2020
Concurrent job: Director of Children’s Services, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council
Interesting fact: Martin has done both a skydive and bungee jump
Carol Thomas, Principal, Coventry College
Start date: August 2020
Previous job: Group Director of Curriculum and Performance, Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group
Interesting fact: Carol was awarded the ‘most hilarious moment’ on a trek to climb Mount Kilimanjaro after the camp was woken up one night by screams of ‘get it off me’ when a giant furry caterpillar decided to take a nap stretched across her face
Shru Morris, Governor, Blackburn College
Start date: April 2020
Previous job: Chief Executive Officer, Napthens LLP
Interesting fact: She started life as a chartered accountant and had many education clients including FE colleges and academies
Be the first to write a comment.