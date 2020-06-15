MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 320

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

David Balme, Chair of Board of Trustees, One Awards

Start date: May 2020

Concurrent job: Executive Director of Governance, Assurance and Risk, NCG

Interesting fact: Since passing his driving test David has owned 22 different cars

Vanessa Housley, Board member, Education Training Collective

Start date: May 2020

Concurrent job: Interim Chief Advisor, Stockton Education Improvement Service

Interesting fact: Vanessa is a certified PADI Advanced Open Water Scuba Diver

Sam Knowlton, Principal, UTC Oxfordshire

Start date: April 2020

Previous job: Assistant Principal, Swindon Academy

Interesting fact: She took a break from educational leadership to run a manufacturing company as an MD whilst competing at international level in archery