The results for nearly half of all vocational and technical qualifications planned for certifications this summer will be based on a grade calculated by their provider, FE Week analysis has found.

Ofqual has published a list of qualifications in scope for their “exceptional arrangements for awarding qualifications” following the cancellation of exams.

Sitting alongside an interactive search tool, the spreadsheet allows users to see which individual vocational and technical qualifications will be graded either by teacher calculation, adapted assessments, or, as a last resort, have their assessment delayed.

The list shows there are 10,461 different qualifications with expected certifications this summer, before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Of those, FE Week analysis found that 44 per cent, or 4,567 different qualifications, will require an estimated grade.

Meanwhile, 42 per cent (4,370) could involve an “adapted assessment” such as an assessment online and 15 per cent (1,524) of the qualifications will need their exams rescheduled.

As previously reported, Ofqual has set colleges and training providers a three week “window” to provide calculated grades for vocational and technical qualifications, starting from 1 June.

You can download the full list of qualifications in scope here. Ofqual’s guidance on how to calculate grades and adapt assessment can be found here.