The sixth webcast in FE Week’s series – further education sector’s response and requirements to coronavirus pandemic – was broadcast yesterday.

This week, FE Week publisher Shane Mann was in conversation Christian Kaye, the senior regional business development manager at insurance firm Gallagher, who provided an overview of what organisations should consider in terms of risk assessments and insurances.

Dame Ruth Silver also spoke about FETL’s latest report – Voices of the shamed: The personal toll of shame and shaming in further education.

And to finish off the broadcast we had FE Week editor Nick Linford talk us through the latest guidance and requirements for the FE sector published last week, including the extension to the furlough scheme.

You can watch it back for free by clicking here.

Another webcast will take place next Monday at 14:00-15:30. Register here.

