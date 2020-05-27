The latest webcast in FE Week’s series – further education sector’s response and requirements to the coronavirus pandemic – was broadcast yesterday.

On the agenda was Shane Mann, managing director of FE Week’s publisher Lsect, in conversation with Association of Employment and Learning Providers boss Mark Dawe and three leaders of private providers – Brenda McLeish from Learning Curve Group, Sean Williams from Corndel, and Dominic Gill from Intequal.

Sandy Henderson then talked through his worth with FETL on leading and listening, before Ben Blackledge from WorldSkills UK presented the latest work on his organisation’s new centre of excellence.

Lastly, FE Week editor Nick Linford gave an overview of the latest Ofqual guidance on grading vocational and technical qualifications this summer, and was joined by Cindy Rampersaud of Pearson, David Phillips of City & Guilds, David Gallagher of NCFE, and Fiona Summer of YMCA Awards and the Federation of Awarding Bodies.

You can watch it back for free by clicking here.

Another webcast will take place next Monday at 14:00-15:30. Register here.