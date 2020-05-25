MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 318

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
Sally Gibbs, Group Director of Strategy and Growth, Seetec Group
Start date: May 2020
Previous job: Head of Business Development, Shaw Trust
Interesting fact: Outside of work you’re most likely to find Sally in a dance studio, she attends several classes a week
Elaine McMahon, Interim Principal, Richmond upon Thames College
Start date: September 2020
Previous job: Interim Chief Executive, Cornwall College Group
Interesting fact: Her first career choice was to work in the theatre. Some of the most memorable plays she has seen have been produced and acted by students in FE colleges
Deborah Bhebhe, Head of Apprenticeships, Mercuri International (UK) Ltd
Start date: April 2020
Previous job: Apprenticeships lead, Birmingham Metropolitan College
Interesting fact: When she was a teenager Deborah wanted to learn another language, so she learnt British sign language
