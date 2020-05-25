MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 318

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Sally Gibbs, Group Director of Strategy and Growth, Seetec Group

Start date: May 2020

Previous job: Head of Business Development, Shaw Trust

Interesting fact: Outside of work you’re most likely to find Sally in a dance studio, she attends several classes a week

Elaine McMahon, Interim Principal, Richmond upon Thames College

Start date: September 2020

Previous job: Interim Chief Executive, Cornwall College Group

Interesting fact: Her first career choice was to work in the theatre. Some of the most memorable plays she has seen have been produced and acted by students in FE colleges

Deborah Bhebhe, Head of Apprenticeships, Mercuri International (UK) Ltd

Start date: April 2020

Previous job: Apprenticeships lead, Birmingham Metropolitan College

Interesting fact: When she was a teenager Deborah wanted to learn another language, so she learnt British sign language