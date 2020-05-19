FE Week was joined by apprenticeships minister Gillian Keegan this afternoon for our latest webinar on the response to the coronavirus pandemic for the FE and skills sector.



Editor Nick Linford quizzed her on the Department for Education’s guidance on the wider reopening of colleges and training providers.

Roger Coates, the DfE’s deputy director for FE Covid-19 response and Karen Woodward, the deputy director for apprenticeships leading on employer relations, also joined the webcast.

To kick off the session we heard from Denise Brown, the principal of Stoke-on-Trent College.

