MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 317

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Jennifer Bramley, Chief Operating Officer, Babington

Start date: May 2020

Previous job: Executive Director Customer Engagement, Babington

Interesting fact: Actively hosts and participates in various fundraising events, ranging from 20 mile riverside walk to five-a-side football in support of local charities

Peter Mucklow, Official Delegate, WorldSkills UK

Start date: May 2020

Concurrent job: Director of Apprenticeships, ESFA

Interesting fact: Peter has supported Aston Villa for 50 years

Craig Wade, Sector Manager Health and Science, NCFE

Start date: February 2020

Previous job: Curriculum Manager for Health and Social Care, New College Durham

Interesting fact: Craig has 10 years’ military experience having served in the Royal Navy as a registered nurse