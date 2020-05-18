MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 317

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
Jennifer Bramley, Chief Operating Officer, Babington
Start date: May 2020
Previous job: Executive Director Customer Engagement, Babington
Interesting fact: Actively hosts and participates in various fundraising events, ranging from 20 mile riverside walk to five-a-side football in support of local charities
Peter Mucklow, Official Delegate, WorldSkills UK
Start date: May 2020
Concurrent job: Director of Apprenticeships, ESFA
Interesting fact: Peter has supported Aston Villa for 50 years
Craig Wade, Sector Manager Health and Science, NCFE
Start date: February 2020
Previous job: Curriculum Manager for Health and Social Care, New College Durham
Interesting fact: Craig has 10 years’ military experience having served in the Royal Navy as a registered nurse
Be the first to write a comment.