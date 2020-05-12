Free recording: Latest FE policy response to Covid-19 outbreak

The third webcast in FE Week’s series – further education sector’s response and requirements to the coronavirus pandemic – was broadcast yesterday.

It featured Shane Mann, managing director of FE Week’s publisher Lsect, in conversation about the phased reopening of colleges with two principals, Luke Rake from Kingston Maurward College and Mike Hopkins from South and City College Birmingham.

Plus, Gabriella Braun talked us through her work with FETL and FE Week editor Nick Linford gave an overview of the latest guidance from the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

You can watch it back for free by clicking here.

These webcasts will take place every Monday at 14:00-15:30. Register for them here.