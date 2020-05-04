MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 315

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Daniel Canavan, Executive Director, PM Training

Start date: April 2020

Previous job: Director of Training Operations, PM Training

Interesting fact: He started the very first gardening team at the provider, of which there are now more than 60

Rebecca Long Bailey MP, Shadow education secretary, Labour Party

Start date: April 2020

Concurrent job: MP for Salford and Eccles

Interesting fact: Her background is in law

Toby Perkins MP, Shadow minister for apprenticeships and skills, Labour Party

Start date April 2020

Concurrent job: MP for Chesterfield

Interesting fact: He is a former county rugby player and club cricket captain