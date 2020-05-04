MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 315

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
Daniel Canavan, Executive Director, PM Training
Start date: April 2020
Previous job: Director of Training Operations, PM Training
Interesting fact: He started the very first gardening team at the provider, of which there are now more than 60
Rebecca Long Bailey MP, Shadow education secretary, Labour Party
Start date: April 2020
Concurrent job: MP for Salford and Eccles
Interesting fact: Her background is in law
Toby Perkins MP, Shadow minister for apprenticeships and skills, Labour Party
Start date April 2020
Concurrent job: MP for Chesterfield
Interesting fact: He is a former county rugby player and club cricket captain
