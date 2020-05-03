Hospice ‘astounded’ at funds raised by Darlington College staff

More than 30 Darlington College workers have run the equivalent of four marathons in their daily hours of exercise since April 14 to raise funds for their local hospice to battle Covid-19.

The college’s marketing and engagement manager Claire Turner said she was “thrilled and quite emotional” when so many staff signed up for the event.

“We asked them to chronicle their runs and it has been fascinating to see where our colleagues have been running and how they are getting on. We are looking forward to how much the event will finally raise.”

Staff raced to raise the funds, almost £700 so far, after hearing that locally based St Teresa’s Hospice had to cancel or postpone a number of fundraisers due to coronavirus.

The hospice needs to raise £3 million a year to provide free care for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Even though it can get extra support from government, the hospice is still facing a deficit on that £3 million target.

Although each staff member was asked to do a mile of the marathon, some chose to run the full 26 miles themselves.

St Teresa’s chief executive Jane Bradshaw said the speed with which the college organised the fundraiser was “astounding”.

“We are so grateful for their continued support and can’t thank the staff enough because it is help like this that allows us to continue our work at this very difficult time.”

Darlington College has also donated personal protective equipment to the hospice.

Anyone who wishes to donate should visit the college’s Co-Run A Marathon page on JustGivin https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/co-run-a-marathon

Pictured: Darlington College Assistant Principal Mike Chapman with his son Hendrix as they prepare to join a virtual marathon in aid of St Teresa’s Hospice