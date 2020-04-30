ESFA provider relief application deadline extended

The deadline for providers to submit bids for supplier relief from the Education and Skills Funding Agency has been extended.

The application process launched last Friday and the closing date had been set for today, but this has now been changed to midnight on Sunday 3 May.

We have extended the deadline to submit applications to the Provider Relief Scheme. Eligible providers now have until midnight Sunday 3 May to request support. We have done this as a result of feedback from training providers and look forward to receiving your applications. — ESFA (@ESFAgov) April 30, 2020

