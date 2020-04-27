MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 314

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
Sanna Jordansson, Board member, Capital City College Group
Start date: March 2020
Concurrent job: Global director of people strategy, Broadway Malyan
Interesting fact: She has a keen interest in astrophysics
Sharon Saxton, Board member, Capital City College Group
Start date: March 2020
Concurrent job: Director, Sharon Saxton Consulting
Interesting fact: She was involved in a business start-up in ‘Wellbeing at Work’
Anthony Impey, Board member, Capital City College Group
Start date: March 2020
Concurrent job: Chair, Big Ideas Group, Federation of Small Businesses
Interesting fact: He was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s 2018 New Year’s Honours for services to apprenticeships and small business
Be the first to write a comment.